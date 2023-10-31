Hong Kong’s leader has said immigration authorities must determine whether a visa applicant poses a risk or burden, wading into a debate over the decision to deny a university scholar approval to work in the city.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said the Immigration Department had dealt with Rowena He Xiaoqing’s case in accordance with procedures when asked about the possible reasons for the denial.

Chinese University (CUHK) earlier fired He, a former associate professor at its history department, after the Canadian national’s application to extend her visa was denied.

“I think the Immigration Department will always act in accordance with prevailing policy and the principles, which include whether the person holds a valid travel document, whether they are going to be a burden to Hong Kong, or whether there is any risk regarding security and crime,” Lee said before his weekly Executive Council meeting.