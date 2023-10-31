Hong Kong’s John Lee says immigration officials should vet visa candidates for risks after scholar’s application is rejected
- Chief Executive John Lee wades into debate over immigration authorities’ decision to reject former CUHK historian Rowena He Xiaoqing’s work visa renewal request
- ‘I think the Immigration Department will always act in accordance with prevailing policy and the principles,’ he adds
Hong Kong’s leader has said immigration authorities must determine whether a visa applicant poses a risk or burden, wading into a debate over the decision to deny a university scholar approval to work in the city.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said the Immigration Department had dealt with Rowena He Xiaoqing’s case in accordance with procedures when asked about the possible reasons for the denial.
Chinese University (CUHK) earlier fired He, a former associate professor at its history department, after the Canadian national’s application to extend her visa was denied.
“I think the Immigration Department will always act in accordance with prevailing policy and the principles, which include whether the person holds a valid travel document, whether they are going to be a burden to Hong Kong, or whether there is any risk regarding security and crime,” Lee said before his weekly Executive Council meeting.
The scholar had taught at CUHK since 2019 and previously worked at several US institutions, which included Harvard University, Wellesley College and Saint Michael’s College.
According to the university’s website, her research work included the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown and she had also published a book on the topic in 2014.
The scholar previously had her visa renewed in 2021.
A documents earlier seen by the Post showed the Immigration Department sent He a list of questions concerning the funding sources for past projects at universities in the United States and whether she had ties to foreign governments or non-profits.
Officials asked whether He had “established, joined or maintained any kind of relationships or connections” with any political organisations or non-profit’,” according to the document.
He earlier said she prepared a package of documents, including public information of the universities she worked for before, only to be told her application was rejected last Wednesday.
Two days later, the university sent her a letter telling the scholar that her position had been “terminated with immediate effect”, as visa clearance was a requisite of her employment.