He also emphasised it was more important to observe people’s actions rather than listening to their words before it was decided if someone qualified as a patriot.

“Any non-patriots, especially those anti-Hong Kong and China forces, should not have any chance to stand in any local elections,” Zheng insisted.

He said they must be committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and development interests, respect the fundamental systems of the country and Hong Kong’s constitutional order and uphold the city’s prosperity and stability.

Zheng Yanxiong, head of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said on Tuesday that there were “recognised standards” for patriots.

“It would be impossible for someone, or some political parties, who were opposing Hong Kong and China, to become patriotic just for chanting certain slogans overnight,” Zheng said.

He was speaking alongside Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and several Beijing loyalist heavyweights at a closed-doors seminar on changes to the district council election process, a day after 399 nominations, which did not include any opposition figures, were confirmed for the December poll.

The public and the media could watch the forum online.

Zheng highlighted that Beijing was prepared to accept those who had “made mistakes,” but that it would take time to judge the sincerity of their actions.

Major changes to the district councils were introduced to create a “patriots-only” governance structure in the city, which Zheng said was an “inevitable requirement” to ensure long-term peace and stability.

He insisted allowing anti-China forces to disrupt the city’s government through elections “must be completely put to an end”.

Zheng added that the last district election, held in 2019, was held under the influence of “colour revolution” caused by the large-scale anti-government demonstrations that year.

“Currently, the root causes of the chaos in Hong Kong have not been completely eradicated and the foundation of governance still needs to be consolidated,” he said.

Zheng said external forces, such as the United States and other Western powers, had continued to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

He added that anti-China forces in the city and their allies overseas were poised to take advantage of opportunities to cause instability.

“Only by further establishing a patriot-only governance system in the city can we prevent the district councils from being manipulated and become corrupted again by false representations,” Zheng said.

“This is also necessary to completely eliminate any possibilities for a colour revolution.”

Opposition groups won a landslide victory in the 2019 district election, which came in the wake of months of anti-government protests, but they were accused of putting politics before community work.

More than half of district council seats are vacant at present after a wave of resignations and disqualifications after the Beijing-imposed national security law came into force in 2020.

The government later changed the electoral rules to allow only people believed to be patriots to take part and said the emphasis should be on the core duties of district councils.

Just 88 of the 470 district council representatives will be chosen by popular vote under the new rules, with 176 coming from the three committees.

The chief executive will select 179 district councillors and the remaining 27 will be held by chairmen of Rural Committees in the city’s districts.