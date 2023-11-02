“I, Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, or the New People’s Party, or any of our candidates [in the district election], have never advocated or supported the legalisation of same-sex marriage,” she said.

The convenor of top decision-making body the Executive Council vowed to continue her strong support for the games, a day after some lawmakers joined critics in calling for the event’s cancellation on national security grounds and Ip’s resignation for agreeing to officiate at the opening ceremony.

The judiciary at the time also said the definition should not be amended unless legislative procedures and societal discussions had taken place beforehand.

Ip on Wednesday evening also reiterated her support for the Games, saying: “But why do I support the gay games? Because I am always anti-discrimination and support equal opportunities.”

“We should maintain Hong Kong’s image as an open, inclusive and free society if we want to continue enjoying the distinctive advantages of ‘one country, two systems’, and remain connected to the world while being supported by the motherland.”

Veteran politician Regina Ip says she has always stood against discrimination and is in favour of equal opportunities. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The Executive Council convenor also stressed that the sporting event was not in breach of the city’s laws, and authorities had approved the organisers’ application in 2016 to hold the Games and had provided Queen Elizabeth Stadium as a venue.

Thomas Leung In-shing, one of the critics calling for the Games to be cancelled, on Thursday accused Ip of “ignoring the views of the public and pleasing the Western governments”.

The advocate said he respected people’s right to fight for equal opportunities, but the Games were “clearly a political strategy from the United States to interfere with the internal affairs of other nations and change their social and cultural fabrics”.

Leung also urged Ip to distance herself from the Games and the “alleged US power behind it”.

Lawmaker Holden Chow Ho-ting of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), also weighed in on the row and expressed concerns the sporting event could affect society’s perception of marriage.

“We respect different sexual orientations and support eliminating discrimination, but these games would inevitably affect society’s perception of marriage as an institution between one man and one woman, and shake the core family values of society,” he said.

Chow also called on local authorities to step up education efforts to “defend traditional family values”.

The Games will run from Friday until November 11, marking the first time the event has been held in Asia since it was established in 1982. About 2,000 athletes are expected to take part.