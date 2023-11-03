“Some US politicians have turned a deaf ear to the situation and blatantly clamoured for the imposition of the so-called sanctions on government officials who strive to fulfil their duties, revealing their shoddy political tactics and vile intentions.”

“The Hong Kong government despises such sanctions and shall never be intimidated, and will continue to fulfil its responsibility to safeguard national security resolutely,” a government spokesman said, adding the security law had resulted in a swift return to normality in the city following the 2019 social unrest.

The city government on Friday strongly condemned the Hong Kong Sanctions Act, a joint effort by bipartisan legislators from both the US House of Representatives and the Senate announced a day earlier. Officials named in the document include Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok and Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee.

US lawmakers have introduced a bill urging the Biden administration to expand its sanctions list to cover 49 Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors, to hold them accountable for “human rights violations” under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

The spokesman said US politicians should stop acting against international laws and interfering in city matters, which fell under China’s internal affairs.

He said the city’s courts were highly regarded by the international community and exercised judicial power independently in accordance with the law, where everyone charged with a criminal offence had the right to a fair hearing, adding that attempts to interfere with proceedings were “an act undermining the rule of law of Hong Kong”.

The bill came after the Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday that US-sanctioned Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu would not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting this month due to “scheduling issues”. A government spokesman said Lee had received an invitation “personally”.

In addition to Lam and Siu, the proposed list of sanctions also names Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung and Secretary General of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security Sonny Au Chi-kwong. Seventeen judges, six magistrates, five justices and several prosecutors were also among those on the list.

If passed, the bill would mandate the US president to decide within 180 days whether to impose sanctions, in accordance with existing laws such as the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and the Hong Kong Autonomy Act.

The bill was presented by US congresswoman Young Kim, who chairs the Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, and her fellow representatives Jim McGovern and John Curtis. US Senators Dan Sullivan and Jeff Merkley also proposed companion legislation in the Senate.

Kim said the bill aimed to “hold the Hong Kong officials accountable for human rights violations” and “stand with [Hongkongers] facing scrutiny under Beijing’s national security law”.

She referred to the case of Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, the jailed founder of the now-closed, opposition-friendly Apple Daily newspaper, saying it was “unfortunately just the latest example of Beijing exploiting its ‘national security law’ to exert control of [Hongkongers]”.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is facing charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Photo: Winson Wong

Lai is facing charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces for allegedly calling for international sanctions against Hong Kong and central authorities and inciting public hatred after the 2019 anti-government protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

In August 2020, the White House slapped sanctions on 11 city and mainland Chinese officials, including former chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and then security minister John Lee, over what Washington claimed were their roles in “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy” through the national security law.

The US also levied sanctions on 24 Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials following Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the city’s electoral system in 2021.

Beijing imposed the security law in June 2020 to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. As of July this year, 265 people aged 15 to 90 have been arrested by national security police, with 161 individuals and five companies facing charges. Seventy-nine people have been convicted.

An earlier Post analysis found nearly four in five people charged with national security offences had their bail denied, and some have been detained for more than two years while awaiting trial.

McGovern on Thursday said the security law “delivered a body blow to human rights and democracy in Hong Kong”.

“US law already authorises sanctions on the officials responsible for enforcing that unjust law,” he said.

“Our bill simply asks the administration to explain whether certain officials meet the criteria for sanctions in light of their alleged actions that violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.

“America must stand with Hong Kong’s brave activists who are being repressed for defending human rights and democracy.”

Curtis said he was “pleased” to “shine a light on those responsible for the deterioration of freedom in Hong Kong and the persecution of pro-democracy activists” with his colleagues.

“The US has laws to sanction bad actors and we ask the administration to review Hong Kong’s judicial system officials to see if they meet the criteria,” he said.

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation said a number of judges and prosecutors in the city had played important roles in “undermining the rule of law” and enabling “the arbitrarily jailing over a thousand political prisoners”.

“The US already has its own tools to take concrete action to hold these individuals accountable for their human rights violations, but it needs to do a better job with implementation,” the group’s policy and advocacy coordinator Frances Hui said in a press release. “The Hong Kong Sanctions Act would demand the administration to do just that in a swift manner at its disposal.”