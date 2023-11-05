The coming district council election will be as politically diverse as previous polls except that opposition candidates and people seeking to destabilise Hong Kong and the country are no longer taking part, the city’s home affairs minister has said.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen on Sunday defended the revamped district council system after opposition hopefuls and some pro-establishment parties earlier said they had struggled to secure nominations to run.

“We are talking about a district council that keeps in contact with residents and listens to their concerns through multiple channels so that it will encompass people with different professions and backgrounds,” she told a radio programme.

“In fact, the spectrum hasn’t become narrower. It only lacks one colour that destabilises Hong Kong and the rest of China. It is not a colour favourable to Hong Kong and to the country.”

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak has argued that the political diversity of candidates running in the district council poll remains largely unchanged from past elections. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

She stressed that candidates from other parts of the political spectrum were still in the race, adding that future district councillors would come into contact with people with various viewpoints during their work.