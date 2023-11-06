Hong Kong can use unique strengths to help further develop international trade laws with Beijing’s support, top Chinese diplomat says
- Li Yongsheng, acting commissioner for China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, praises local legal system and states country’s commitment to relaxing trade rules
- He was addressing opening session of Hong Kong Legal Week 2023, which gathers sector leaders for talks on global business connections in post-pandemic context
Hong Kong can use its unique strengths to help further develop international trade laws with Beijing’s support, a top Chinese diplomat in the city has said at a major week-long legal forum.
Li Yongsheng, acting commissioner for China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, on Monday praised the city’s legal system for its compatibility with both mainland Chinese and foreign jurisdictions, and stated the country’s commitment to relaxing trade rules.
“We believe that with the strong support of the central government, Hong Kong will be able to further leverage its unique position and strength and make a bigger contribution to the integration and development of the law of international trade,” he said.
Addressing the opening session of the Hong Kong Legal Week 2023, Li said the central government would continue to support the UN’s international trade law arm.
He noted the country would remove all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector and deepen reforms in state-owned enterprises and other areas such as government procurement.
This year’s forum came after Hong Kong finalised plans to open a mainland-led international mediation centre, which would help resolve disputes related to belt and road projects.
Sun Jin, the head of the preparatory office for the International Organisation of Mediation, revealed during a government-run summit in September that preparatory work for the centre would be completed in two years.
‘Tell story of Hong Kong’s legal system’: call for city’s lawyers to be ‘envoys’
The Belt and Road Initiative refers to Beijing’s plan to link economies in Asia, Europe and Africa into a major trade network.
The week-long legal sector gathering, looking at global business connections in a post-pandemic context, will begin with a discussion on the Beijing Convention, an international law governing court-appointed sales of ships signed earlier this year.
Speaking at the forum’s opening, Lam reiterated the local government’s plan to establish the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy next year.
The academy is expected to provide practical training courses, seminars and international exchange programmes to facilitate talent exchanges within the Asia-Pacific, as well as belt and road countries.
‘Strong bar’ in Hong Kong enables independent judiciary, association head says
The justice minister highlighted the city’s role as a bridge between the mainland and the rest of the world on cross-border regulation governing commerce.
“I am confident that the events during the legal week will serve as a powerful demonstration of our unwavering commitment in strengthening our unique status as the super connector in promoting global connectivity,” Lam said.