Hong Kong can use its unique strengths to help further develop international trade laws with Beijing’s support, a top Chinese diplomat in the city has said at a major week-long legal forum.

Li Yongsheng, acting commissioner for China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, on Monday praised the city’s legal system for its compatibility with both mainland Chinese and foreign jurisdictions, and stated the country’s commitment to relaxing trade rules.

“We believe that with the strong support of the central government, Hong Kong will be able to further leverage its unique position and strength and make a bigger contribution to the integration and development of the law of international trade,” he said.

Li Yongsheng, acting commissioner for China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, says the country will continue to support the UN’s international trade law arm. Photo: YouTube

Addressing the opening session of the Hong Kong Legal Week 2023, Li said the central government would continue to support the UN’s international trade law arm.