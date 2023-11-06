A serial litigant has filed a judicial challenge against a new rule requiring election aspirants in Hong Kong to obtain nominations from pro-Beijing community leaders to run in December’s district council poll.

Judicial review applicant Kwok Cheuk-kin wrote to the High Court on Monday saying the government had violated residents’ right to stand for election by requiring them to first receive the blessing of three government-appointed committees packed with Beijing loyalists.

Calling himself a “permanent member” of the Democratic Party, Kwok argued the new rule was in serious breach of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, as a prospective candidate’s fitness to run in the coming poll hinged on the recommendations of district committee representatives.

Chief Executive John Lee (centre) is named as the proposed respondent and Erick Tsang (left) and Paul Lam (second right) as interested parties. Photo: Jelly Tse

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu was named as the proposed respondent in the court filing, with constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang Kwok-wai and justice secretary Paul Lam Ting-kwok listed as interested parties.