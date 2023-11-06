South China Morning Post
Hong Kong politics
Kwok Cheuk-kin has asked that his request be handled expeditiously. Photo: Sam Tsang
Serial Hong Kong litigant files judicial challenge over new rule requiring election hopefuls to obtain nominations from pro-Beijing community leaders

  • Judicial review applicant Kwok Cheuk-kin argues the government has violated residents’ right to stand for election by requiring them to first receive nominations
  • Democratic Party member Kwok says the new rule is in serious breach of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution
Brian Wong
A serial litigant has filed a judicial challenge against a new rule requiring election aspirants in Hong Kong to obtain nominations from pro-Beijing community leaders to run in December’s district council poll.

Judicial review applicant Kwok Cheuk-kin wrote to the High Court on Monday saying the government had violated residents’ right to stand for election by requiring them to first receive the blessing of three government-appointed committees packed with Beijing loyalists.

Calling himself a “permanent member” of the Democratic Party, Kwok argued the new rule was in serious breach of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, as a prospective candidate’s fitness to run in the coming poll hinged on the recommendations of district committee representatives.

Chief Executive John Lee (centre) is named as the proposed respondent and Erick Tsang (left) and Paul Lam (second right) as interested parties. Photo: Jelly Tse

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu was named as the proposed respondent in the court filing, with constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang Kwok-wai and justice secretary Paul Lam Ting-kwok listed as interested parties.

Kwok, who was declared bankrupt in 2020 due to a failure to repay legal costs in previous proceedings, asked that his request be handled expeditiously so he could apply for legal aid and seek a senior counsel’s help in the present case.

The legal bid was filed a week after the nomination window for the December 10 election closed on Sunday last week.

The Democratic Party, the city’s largest opposition group, confirmed that none of its six aspirants met the threshold of receiving the go-ahead from at least nine members of the three district-level bodies – area committees, district crime-fighting committees and fire safety committees.

The Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood, another opposition group, and centrist party Third Side, also said they had failed to secure enough signatories.

It will be the first district-level election without the pan-democrats’ involvement in almost four decades, with the previous poll in 2019 resulting in a crushing victory for the opposition camp following months of anti-government protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.
Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei confirmed six aspirants failed to meet the election threshold. Photo: Elson Li
The new electoral system, which came in the wake of the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 as a result of the social unrest, allows only those deemed patriots to participate.
More than half of the seats in the city’s 18 district councils are currently vacant after a wave of resignations and disqualifications.

The coming election will see 171 candidates, drawn from pro-establishment groups or running as independents, compete for 88 directly elected seats across 44 geographical constituencies. About 4.3 million people are registered and eligible to vote in the poll.

Another 228 hopefuls will run for the 176 seats made up by the district committee constituencies.

City leader Lee will select 179 district councillors and the remaining 27 will be held by the chairs of rural committees from the city’s districts.

