Serial Hong Kong litigant files judicial challenge over new rule requiring election hopefuls to obtain nominations from pro-Beijing community leaders
- Judicial review applicant Kwok Cheuk-kin argues the government has violated residents’ right to stand for election by requiring them to first receive nominations
- Democratic Party member Kwok says the new rule is in serious breach of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution
Judicial review applicant Kwok Cheuk-kin wrote to the High Court on Monday saying the government had violated residents’ right to stand for election by requiring them to first receive the blessing of three government-appointed committees packed with Beijing loyalists.
Calling himself a “permanent member” of the Democratic Party, Kwok argued the new rule was in serious breach of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, as a prospective candidate’s fitness to run in the coming poll hinged on the recommendations of district committee representatives.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu was named as the proposed respondent in the court filing, with constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang Kwok-wai and justice secretary Paul Lam Ting-kwok listed as interested parties.
The legal bid was filed a week after the nomination window for the December 10 election closed on Sunday last week.
The Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood, another opposition group, and centrist party Third Side, also said they had failed to secure enough signatories.
The coming election will see 171 candidates, drawn from pro-establishment groups or running as independents, compete for 88 directly elected seats across 44 geographical constituencies. About 4.3 million people are registered and eligible to vote in the poll.
Another 228 hopefuls will run for the 176 seats made up by the district committee constituencies.
City leader Lee will select 179 district councillors and the remaining 27 will be held by the chairs of rural committees from the city’s districts.