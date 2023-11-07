Organisers of this week’s forum on US-China relations in Hong Kong hope to create an “optimistic” tone ahead of an Apec summit in San Francisco, where the leaders of the two nations are expected to meet.

The Hong Kong Forum on US-China Relations, which runs Thursday and Friday, will feature video remarks by ambassadors of both countries, former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and two Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

“The [forum’s] timing was deliberate, so that we could help craft a tone, hopefully an optimistic one … before Apec begins,” said James Chau, president of co-organiser the China-United States Exchange Foundation.

James Chau, president of the China-United States Exchange Foundation, says the speakers invited are “established figures who transcend political office” and believe in healthy relations between countries. Photo: Harvey Kong