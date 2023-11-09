“The government firmly rejects and strongly disapproves of the fact-twisting remarks made by the foreign Catholic leaders to inappropriately interfere in Hong Kong’s internal affairs and the courts’ independent exercise of judicial power,” a spokesman said.

The authorities said the petition was “misleading and slanderous” and accused the clerics of “blatantly undermining” the city’s rule of law and of meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

The petition, signed by cardinals, archbishops and bishops from dioceses and archdioceses in the US, United Kingdom, India, Australia, Lithuania, Canada, Ireland, and Nigeria, said Lai’s “persecution for supporting pro-democracy causes … has gone on long enough”.

“There is no place for such cruelty and oppression in a territory that claims to uphold the rule of law and respect the right to freedom of expression,” the petition added.

“In standing up for his beliefs and committing himself through his faith to challenge autocracy and repression, Jimmy Lai has lost his business, been cut off from his family, and has just surpassed 1,000 days in prison, while facing the prospect of many more years of incarceration to come. He is 75 years old. He must be freed now.”

Lai, who owned the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, faces charges of sedition and conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

It is alleged he called for international sanctions against the Hong Kong and central governments and incited public hatred of authorities in the wake of the city’s 2019 anti-government protests.

The media mogul, who has spent almost three years in custody, will stand trial at the High Court on December 18. The case is expected to take at least 80 days.

The government spokesman emphasised that making a statement with the intent to interfere with the course of justice was likely to commit the offence of criminal contempt of court or perverting the course of justice.

He asked the Catholic leaders to stop interfering in the city’s affairs and judicial independence.

The spokesman added the government would continue to enforce the Beijing-imposed national security law, which outlawed acts of secession, subversion and terrorism as well as collusion with foreign and external forces.

“The Hong Kong government strongly urges the foreign Catholic leaders to discern facts from fallacies, and immediately stop interfering in the HKSAR’s internal affairs and the courts’ independent exercise of judicial power,” he said.

The spokesman insisted Hong Kong was a society underpinned by the rule of law and had always adhered to the principle that legislation must be obeyed and lawbreakers held accountable.

“It would be totally contrary to the rule of law for someone to suggest that certain groups of people could enjoy privileges and break the law without getting arrested or bearing legal responsibilities due to their capacity,” he said. “Everyone, including journalists, should abide by the law.”

“In all the cases involving Lai Chee-ying, he has fully exercised his right to defend himself and the right to appeal, and the verdicts and sentences, if any, were given by the courts exercising judicial power independently.”