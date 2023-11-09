“I count on Paul to do a very good job on my behalf,” Lee said at a closed-door dinner organised by Hong Kong-based NGO the China-United States Exchange Foundation at the end of day one of a conference attended by high-level delegates from both countries.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday said he and many others found it “absolutely unacceptable and outrageous” that several US lawmakers were pushing for sanctions against local judges and officials.

Hong Kong and the United States have ample potential for stronger economic and trade ties “if one sets aside all the domestic political interests”, the city’s leader has said.

The chief executive underlined the deep ties between Hong Kong and the United States, highlighting the US’ trade surplus with the city, valued at more than US$21 billion last year, the second-largest among all its trading partners.

“The US and Hong Kong have a long history of cooperation of finding common ground, and mutual rewards, in trade and investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties,” Lee said.

The two sides also shared many values, he added, from the rule of law to the free flow of capital, goods and talent, freely convertible currencies, and open and free markets.

“The world knows about Hong Kong’s long tradition in the rule of law. You are the best referee in this regard. You can see it as you walk in Hong Kong, work in Hong Kong or live in Hong Kong. Seeing is believing,” he said.

US legislators last week introduced a bipartisan bill calling on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on 49 Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors in relation to “political persecution” of activists under the Beijing-decreed national security law.

“Our judiciary exercises its power independently and in accordance with the law,” Lee said.

“Any suggestions otherwise are, at best, political grandstanding and, at worst, a base attempt at intimidation, at blackmailing. And without a doubt, a smear campaign, a political campaign to attack China and its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.”

He also asserted that the rights and freedoms enjoyed in Hong Kong were governed by the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as applied to the city, and the government “endeavours to ensure this crucial attribute is firmly upheld”.

Lee also recognised the event organiser’s drive to “rekindle” the US-China relationship as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden were expected to meet at San Francisco, possibly ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting.

“When it comes to Hong Kong-US relations, if one sets aside all the domestic political interests, it should be pretty clear that there’s much potential for stronger economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and the United States,” he said.

Hong Kong had always been an advocate for peace and harmony, he said, making reference to a quote from Confucius’ The Analects that “a gentleman seeks harmony, not conformity”.

The government has maintained that Lee “personally” received an invitation to take part in the Apec meeting, but will be unable to attend due to an unspecified “scheduling issue”.

Political observers suggested that it was a “pragmatic” arrangement to ensure the attendance of Lee would not derail potential progress between Beijing and Washington.

Lee also told the event on Thursday that “several US companies” were among the 30 “strategic” global firms that had agreed to set up or expand their presence in Hong Kong through the newly created Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises.

The Post has reported that Sirnaomics, a US-based biomedical company, was among the firms that had signed up for expansion in Hong Kong, but a government source also said some businesses were not named out of respect for their wish to remain anonymous for the time being.