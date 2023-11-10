A top Beijing official in Hong Kong has hit out at US lawmakers’ proposed sanctions on city representatives, pushing back against their accusations that the national security law has hurt investor confidence.

Liu Guangyuan, deputy director of the central government’s liaison office in the city, on Friday said the implementation of the security legislation in 2020 had improved the business environment and bolstered rule of law, but Hong Kong still faced “relentless slander”.

“Some US politicians repeatedly brandish the stick of the so-called sanctions, intimidating the prosecutors and judges in Hong Kong,” Liu said. “Such a despicable move is brazenly violating the principle of international law and the spirit of the rule of law. It’s nothing short of ridiculous, shameless and ill-disposed.”

Liu Guangyuan, deputy director of the central government’s liaison office in the city, says Hong Kong still faces “relentless slander”. Photo: Edmond So

Speaking on the final day of the Hong Kong Legal Week forum, Liu emphasised the importance of the rule of law for governance in both mainland China and the city, while defending the Beijing-imposed security legislation.