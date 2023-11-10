Senior Beijing official in Hong Kong hits out at US lawmakers’ proposed sanctions, rejecting accusations over national security law
- Liu Guangyuan, deputy director of central government’s liaison office in the city, says national security law’s implementation has improved business environment
- ‘Global investors have cast their vote of confidence in Hong Kong’s future with their real, substantial investments,’ he says at major legal forum in city
A top Beijing official in Hong Kong has hit out at US lawmakers’ proposed sanctions on city representatives, pushing back against their accusations that the national security law has hurt investor confidence.
Liu Guangyuan, deputy director of the central government’s liaison office in the city, on Friday said the implementation of the security legislation in 2020 had improved the business environment and bolstered rule of law, but Hong Kong still faced “relentless slander”.
“Some US politicians repeatedly brandish the stick of the so-called sanctions, intimidating the prosecutors and judges in Hong Kong,” Liu said. “Such a despicable move is brazenly violating the principle of international law and the spirit of the rule of law. It’s nothing short of ridiculous, shameless and ill-disposed.”
Speaking on the final day of the Hong Kong Legal Week forum, Liu emphasised the importance of the rule of law for governance in both mainland China and the city, while defending the Beijing-imposed security legislation.
Citing a rise in the city’s bank deposits after the enactment of the law, the official said investors’ faith in Hong Kong had not diminished following Beijing’s move following the anti-government protests in 2019.
US sanctions ‘may force Hong Kong to transfer national security cases to mainland’
“Global investors have cast their vote of confidence in Hong Kong’s future with their real, substantial investments,” Liu said.
Hong Kong’s total bank deposits had exceeded US$2 trillion by August this year, a 72 per cent increase from a tally before the national security law was introduced in July 2020, according to Liu.
The Beijing-imposed law, along with the electoral system overhaul in 2021, was described by the official as the central government’s commitment to “uphold the spirit of the rule of law”, which had led to the restoration of order in the city.
Hong Kong’s John Lee ‘strongly’ condemns US bill to sanction 49 local officials
Speaking separately at the forum, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong’s internationally recognised legal system would bring many opportunities for the city to flourish as a legal hub in both the Greater Bay Area and internationally.
“Our acknowledged legal prowess will bring us immense opportunities,” Lee said. “It will bring about a bright future premised on the rule of law.”
The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an economic powerhouse.
Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok and Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor also delivered speeches highlighting the city’s unique strengths with its independent common law judiciary and potential to become a regional dispute resolution hub.