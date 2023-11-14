Hong Kong’s oldest university has abruptly cancelled a talk by British barrister Timothy Owen, who has been barred from representing jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying in a collusion trial.

The website of the University of Hong Kong’s law faculty on Tuesday showed the lecture titled “Judges, Democracy and the Criminal Law” to be delivered by British King’s Counsel Owen on Friday had been cancelled, with no explanation given.

The Post has contacted the university for comment.

According to the event page on the site, Owen was due to discuss “the growing threats to judicial independence and the rule of law with particular focus on the administration of criminal justice” in the lecture, co-organised by the university and legal firm Boase Cohen & Collins.

British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen was originally scheduled to deliver the lecture on Friday. Photo: Edmond So

“He identifies the key requirements necessary to uphold the rule of law in the area where tension between the right of the individual citizen to a fair trial and the popular desire to convict the guilty demands public confidence in the impartiality of the judges who preside at trial and on appeal in order that a fair balance is maintained,” the site read.