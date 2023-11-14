University of Hong Kong cancels talk by UK lawyer Timothy Owen barred from representing Jimmy Lai in collusion trial
- Law faculty website shows lecture titled ‘Judges, Democracy and the Criminal Law’ original slated for Friday has been cancelled
- Owen was due to discuss ‘growing threats to judicial independence and the rule of law’
Hong Kong’s oldest university has abruptly cancelled a talk by British barrister Timothy Owen, who has been barred from representing jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying in a collusion trial.
The website of the University of Hong Kong’s law faculty on Tuesday showed the lecture titled “Judges, Democracy and the Criminal Law” to be delivered by British King’s Counsel Owen on Friday had been cancelled, with no explanation given.
The Post has contacted the university for comment.
According to the event page on the site, Owen was due to discuss “the growing threats to judicial independence and the rule of law with particular focus on the administration of criminal justice” in the lecture, co-organised by the university and legal firm Boase Cohen & Collins.
“He identifies the key requirements necessary to uphold the rule of law in the area where tension between the right of the individual citizen to a fair trial and the popular desire to convict the guilty demands public confidence in the impartiality of the judges who preside at trial and on appeal in order that a fair balance is maintained,” the site read.
Last October, the High Court approved allowing Owen to defend Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, against charges of collusion with foreign forces, brushing aside objections by the Department of Justice. The verdict was upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Court of Final Appeal.
But the decision sparked strong criticism from pro-Beijing politicians and prompted Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to ask the central government to interpret the national security law to determine whether solicitors or barristers who did not practise generally in Hong Kong should be allowed to argue cases concerning national interest.
Hong Kong court upholds decision to bar British lawyer from Jimmy Lai trial
The National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the nation’s top legislative body, ruled in December that Hong Kong’s national security committee chaired by Lee should have a say in whether overseas lawyers could represent clients in cases involving national security elements.
The committee in January concluded that Owen’s representation of Lai was likely to undermine national security and that it would advise the Immigration Department to reject any potential application for a work visa submitted by the British barrister.
Lai then initiated two legal challenges to keep Owen on his defence team, but the High Court upheld the government decision in May. The media tycoon, who has been in jail for nearly three years, will stand trial at the High Court on December 18.
Boase Cohen & Collins last month announced that Owen would deliver its sixth annual criminal law lecture this Friday.
Jimmy Lai asks Hong Kong court to overturn government decision on UK lawyer
“We are thrilled that Tim has accepted our invitation to deliver this year’s Criminal Law Lecture,” Colin Cohen, the legal firm’s senior partner, said in a statement at the time. “Given his immense standing in the legal world, we are certain his talk will be hugely popular with a large cross-section of the legal profession and the general public.”
The firm added that there would be a fireside chat between Owen and Cohen two days before the lecture at a private event at the China Club.
“The past decade has seen a rise of populist political movements in many Western democracies with associated threats to the independence of the judiciary and, thus, the rule of law,” Owen said in the firm’s statement.
“I will be discussing these issues with particular focus on the administration of criminal justice.”