The five-day visit, the first by Beijing’s top Catholic cleric since Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule in 1997, comes amid seemingly improving relations between the Vatican and mainland China, following the renewal of an agreement governing the approval of bishops.

Li visited the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Caine Road in the morning, accompanied by Reverend Dominic Chan Chi-ming.

Bishop Joseph Li Shan’s first visit to the city was at the invitation of Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan, the top cleric of the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong, who made his debut trip to Beijing in April.

Beijing’s top Catholic cleric began his historic visit to Hong Kong on Tuesday, where he will meet his local counterpart to “promote exchanges and interactions” between the two dioceses.

The Catholic diocese of Hong Kong two weeks ago said Li’s trip was a “reciprocal visit” based on an invitation from Chow.

“Bishop Li will meet with the Bishop of the Diocese of Hong Kong and different diocesan offices to promote exchanges and interactions between the two dioceses,” it said.

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception celebrating mass in 2019. Bishop Joseph Li Shan visited the church with Reverend Dominic Chan to begin his 5-day trip. Photo: Felix Wong

In April, Chow paid a five-day visit to the country’s capital, in which he celebrated mass, visited the tomb of Matteo Ricci, the 17th-century Italian Jesuit missionary, and met officials from the National Religious Affairs Administration.

Hong Kong’s bishop said it was important to love both the country and the church during a mass he celebrated at Beijing’s St Joseph’s Church, also known as Wangfujing Catholic Church.

“Everyone would like to see their own country do well, no one wants it to do badly,” Chow said. “I think it’s everyone’s duty to be patriotic if you’re a resident in Hong Kong or on the mainland.”

The Vatican is the only European state to have formal diplomatic links with Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory. It has been trying to improve ties with Beijing, which were severed in 1951.

In 2018, the Vatican and the mainland took a step towards repairing relations when a provisional agreement was reached on the appointment of Chinese bishops.

The deal was a bid to ease a long-standing divide on the mainland between an underground flock loyal to the pope and a state-backed official church. For the first time since the 1950s, both sides recognised the Pope as supreme leader of the Catholic Church.

But critics of the 2018 agreement have accused the Vatican of selling out the underground church and pushing it to pledge allegiance to government-controlled Catholic bodies that have vowed independence from Rome.

The Vatican last month said the contested provisional agreement had been renewed.

Chow last month said he believed Beijing was open to “better dialogue” with the Vatican, and the process should “move faster”.

“I cannot speak for the Chinese government, but I know that people in the Chinese government, in China, want to have better dialogue,” he said.