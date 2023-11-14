Hong Kong’s finance chief will tell “true stories” about the city at the Apec summit in San Francisco and highlight how its unique strengths make it a “good market” for investors, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has said.

The US-sanctioned leader on Tuesday also said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po would emphasise Hong Kong’s common law framework under the “one country, two systems” governing principle, which offered certainty and regulations, during his week-long US trip.

“He will be telling Hong Kong stories, true stories, to tell the world how Hong Kong can contribute its strengths,” Lee said before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council.

“How Hong Kong is a good market for people to come to, to invest in, set up their companies, and also Hong Kong’s strength as the conduit between mainland cities and the world. This unique strength of Hong Kong under the one country two, systems principle will be explained fully.”

Finance chief Paul Chan at the Apec Finance Ministers’ Meeting. Photo: Handout

The city leader and three other officials in the current administration have been sanctioned by the United States over the national security law, imposed by Beijing in 2020. The US claims the legislation undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricts residents’ rights and freedoms.