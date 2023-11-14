Apec summit 2023: Hong Kong’s finance chief will tell ‘true stories’ about city, tout its unique advantages during week-long US trip, John Lee says
- US-sanctioned John Lee says Paul Chan will also emphasise Hong Kong’s common law framework under ‘one country, two systems’ governing principle
- Chan earlier attended Apec Finance Ministers’ Meeting, where he outlined government efforts to nurture new industries, drive economic growth
The US-sanctioned leader on Tuesday also said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po would emphasise Hong Kong’s common law framework under the “one country, two systems” governing principle, which offered certainty and regulations, during his week-long US trip.
“He will be telling Hong Kong stories, true stories, to tell the world how Hong Kong can contribute its strengths,” Lee said before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council.
“How Hong Kong is a good market for people to come to, to invest in, set up their companies, and also Hong Kong’s strength as the conduit between mainland cities and the world. This unique strength of Hong Kong under the one country two, systems principle will be explained fully.”
The city leader and three other officials in the current administration have been sanctioned by the United States over the national security law, imposed by Beijing in 2020. The US claims the legislation undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricts residents’ rights and freedoms.
The Hong Kong government earlier said Lee would not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit due to scheduling issues, insisting he had received an invitation from the host.
Finance chief Chan on Monday attended the Apec Finance Ministers’ Meeting, where he outlined the government’s latest efforts to develop new industries and drive economic growth.
He also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among different places “in a complex and rapidly changing global order” in order to foster post-pandemic economic recovery and growth, as well as regional prosperity.
Chan also briefed the meeting on Hong Kong’s latest economic situation and authorities’ efforts to nurture new industries, according to a government statement, which was referring to the city’s initiatives to attract talent and business.
Separately, Lee said that the city hosting several high-profile international summits and events showed that it was making use of its unique advantage as a bridge connecting mainland China to the rest of the world.
The city has recently hosted the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, Hong Kong Legal Week and the inaugural Hong Kong Laureates Forum.
Lee noted Hong Kong Maritime Week would also take place in the city from November 19 to 25 and it was set to promote the financial hub as a first choice for the industry.