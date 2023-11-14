“Of course we are disappointed because the Lunar New Year fair has been a good opportunity to communicate with the public in the past,” he said.

He said authorities only cited a clause stating that “the government reserves the absolute right not to enter into a licence agreement with any successful bidder without cause”.

Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei on Tuesday said it had won the bid for the dry goods stall at a government auction for the annual Victoria Park fair, but was later notified by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department that the proposed purchase was invalid.

Hong Kong authorities have rejected a winning bid by the biggest opposition party to run a stall at the main Lunar New Year fair in February without giving a reason, the head of the group has said.

“As the dry goods stalls were reopened this year, we have tried to bid,” Lo said. “But in the end it is a pity that we are unable to meet the public at the Lunar New Year fair.”

He added that the party would keep trying different avenues to reach out to residents.

The government on Monday said officers would be patrolling the fair to inspect merchandise or displays that could be carrying messages in violation of the national security law.

The auction for stands at the annual fairs continued into its second day on Tuesday, covering eight thematic stalls and 82 dry goods ones at the Victoria Park celebration. More than 100 people attended the auction in the morning.

The Lunar New Year fairs will take place at 15 locations across the city for seven days from February 4 to 10 next year. A total of 902 wet goods stalls, 572 dry goods stalls, eight thematic stalls and 25 fast food stalls will be provided at the fairs.

The reserve price for the thematic stalls, which feature Lunar New Year food, pictures, goods and decorations, is HK$24,990 (US$3,200). Opening bids range from HK$380 to HK$6,530 for wet goods stalls, HK$450 to HK$8,540 for dry goods stalls, and HK$2,280 to HK$120,470 for fast food stalls.

Successful bids for the thematic stalls ranged between HK$35,000 and HK$49,000 on Tuesday.

Chan Ching-Kuk, 60, won the first auction of the day with a HK$44,000 bid for a thematic stall at Victoria Park to sell goods such as fai chun, a traditional decoration featuring poetic couplets.

Chan, who has a family shop in Sham Shui Po selling toys and has joined the annual fair for more than 20 years, said the her winning bid was lower than in previous editions, which she attributed to fewer people taking part in the event after three years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chan said she planned to invest between HK$100,000 and HK$200,000 for the fair and expected to make a profit of about 30 per cent of that amount.

“I expect it will be slower this year,” she said.

Attendees place bids for Lunar New Year fair stalls on Monday. Eight thematic stalls and 82 dry goods ones at the Victoria Park celebration were up for grabs on Tuesday. Photo: Jelly Tse

Among the successful bidders for the dry goods stalls was university student Alfred Cheung, who paid HK$12,000.

The 21-year-old third-year nursing student said it would be his first time running a stall at the fair, and he planned to operate it with seven to eight classmates and sell homemade board games and fai chun, mainly targeting young consumers.

Cheung said they planned to invest about HK$50,000 for the stall, and were optimistic about attendance numbers.

“The Lunar New Year fair is a tradition after all,” he said. “It has the new year festive atmosphere there.”

Form Five student Paven Wong Pak-hang, 16, and two classmates from St Louis School were successful in bidding HK$9,000 for a stall. They said they would sell bags, T-shirts, key chains and other items featuring local elements.

Wong said it would be their first ever stall at the fair, and they had consulted with their teachers about the goods to be put on sale, adding they would avoid anything that could violate the national security law.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on Monday held an auction for four food and 175 wet goods stalls at the Victoria Park fair.

The government-run fairs had previously attracted political parties and creative vendors who sold handicrafts and ornaments tinged with sarcasm before the enactment of the national security law in 2020.

The now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the organiser of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen vigil, closed its stall at a Lunar New Year market in 2021 for the first time in 32 years under orders by authorities, after it was accused of breaching lease conditions over materials unrelated to flower sales.

The shutdown came hours after the group posted a banner at its booth in Victoria Park saying: “Vindicate June 4, fight to the end.”