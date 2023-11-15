Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong has called on the financial hub to play a bigger role in the country’s new development paradigm by acting as a strong catalyst for its aim of “institutional opening-up” to align domestic standards with international norms.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, on Wednesday also said that the city should aim to attract extensive international capital to stop “some nations” from severing the country’s industries and supply chains.

“In the current trend of anti-globalisation, and in the face of challenges posed by some countries trying to make Hong Kong dysfunctional, the city should always uphold its openness,” said Zheng during a 10-minute speech at the International Forum on China’s Economy and Policy 2023.

“By leveraging its free and open business environment, and taking advantage of its close connection with the international economic and trade rules, Hong Kong can serve as a converter to facilitate the country’s institutional opening-up.”

Speaking at the forum, Chief Executive John Lee said the city should expand its worldwide economic and trade networks. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The liaison chief also urged the city to strengthen its status as a global financial centre and an offshore Renminbi hub, while also actively pursuing international capital in order to stop “some countries” hoping to undermine the country’s industrial ties with the world.