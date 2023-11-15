Beijing’s top man on Hong Kong affairs praises British-owned Swire Group in move analysts say shows central government hopes to boost business confidence
- HKMAO head Xia Baolong meets Swire Group leadership for rare discussion, praising its local connections and support for ‘one country, two systems’ governing principle
- Meeting suggests Beijing is hoping to show other foreign firms the city is a good place to do business, according to analyst Lau Siu-kai
Beijing’s top official on Hong Kong affairs has praised British-owned conglomerate Swire Group for its long-term presence and support of the “one country, two systems” governing principle, which an analyst has said shows the central government hopes to boost foreign business confidence.
Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), met a leadership delegation from the company on Tuesday for a rare discussion on how the group could participate in the country’s opening up.
“Xia expressed his recognition and appreciation to Swire Group for its long-term footprint in Hong Kong, support for one country, two systems and facilitation of the city’s economic development,” the office said.
The delegation met Xia in Shenzhen, and was led by Merlin Bingham Swire, chief executive of John Swire & Sons.
Beijing would continue to support Hong Kong in maintaining its unique status and strengths under the blueprint that guaranteed the city a high degree of autonomy for 50 years, the HKMAO said.
“[The central government] hopes the Swire Group will continue to firmly support the one country, two systems blueprint, actively participate in China’s high-level opening-up to the world, share the dividends of the nation’s huge market and development and contribute more to Hong Kong’s economic and social development,” the office said.
During the meeting, company chief Swire expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s future and pledged to increase investment in the city and mainland China, while also contributing to the development of the Greater Bay Area.
Beijing’s plan for the Greater Bay Area envisions linking up 11 southern Chinese cities, including Hong Kong, to tap the development potential of its combined 86 million-strong population.
The rare meeting between Xia and a Western conglomerate was also attended by Zheng Yanxiong, director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, and his deputy Liu Guangyuan.
Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for Beijing’s semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said Xia was hoping to send a signal to other foreign firms that the city was a good place to do business.
“Xia wants to strengthen their confidence in the city by making it clear that Beijing supports Hong Kong in maintaining its comparative advantages, such as its rule of law, taxation system and the business environment under the two systems,” Lau said. “It is a place where they can make money and benefit from proximity to China.”
He said the meeting was also in line with the country’s overall aim to attract foreign businesses, amid its slowing economic growth and tense relations with Washington.