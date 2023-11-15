Beijing’s top official on Hong Kong affairs has praised British-owned conglomerate Swire Group for its long-term presence and support of the “one country, two systems” governing principle, which an analyst has said shows the central government hopes to boost foreign business confidence.

Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), met a leadership delegation from the company on Tuesday for a rare discussion on how the group could participate in the country’s opening up.

“Xia expressed his recognition and appreciation to Swire Group for its long-term footprint in Hong Kong, support for one country, two systems and facilitation of the city’s economic development,” the office said.

The delegation met Xia in Shenzhen, and was led by Merlin Bingham Swire, chief executive of John Swire & Sons.