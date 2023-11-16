He added that the “commission’s manoeuvre” marked an interference in the city’s affairs, warning that authorities would continue to “prevent, suppress and punish” acts that endangered national security.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said in a statement that authorities had “strongly disapproved” of the annual report released by the US commission, saying authorities “firmly rejected the untruthful remarks, slanders and smears against various aspects” of the city.

The report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission was published a day before a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden in San Francisco on Wednesday as part of their renewed attempt to stabilise bilateral relations.

The Hong Kong government has issued a strongly-worded statement rejecting the “untruthful remarks and smears” in a US commission report which says the city has transformed into a mainland Chinese one due to Beijing’s interference.

“Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, [it] is a local administrative region that enjoys a high degree of autonomy under ‘one country, two systems’ and comes directly under the Central People’s Government,” the spokesman said.

“The government strongly urges again those individual United States politicians to discern facts from fallacies and immediately stop acting against international law and basic norms that govern international relations and interfering in the affairs of the special administrative region, which are purely China’s internal affairs.”

The commission accused mainland authorities of adjusting Hong Kong’s institutions to their liking and eliminating the city’s “once-vibrant” civil society, saying it had “completed its transformation into a Chinese – rather than an international – city”.

It also said Beijing had appointed loyal judges and leaders to key positions in Hong Kong’s government so that they could carry out “the strictest interpretation of the national security law”.

“Hong Kong’s move to enforce its national security law beyond its jurisdiction also reveals the stronger mainland influence that is destroying its legal system,” the report said.

“The effects of Beijing’s authoritarian overreach are driving more Hongkongers to leave the territory. Those who choose to stay must decide whether to self-censor or risk politically motivated legal action for activities that were once protected by law.”

The commission also cited the trials of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and 47 opposition activists charged with subversion as evidence of Hong Kong’s “judicial degradation” and “complete erosion of civil liberties”.

It said the US Congress should ask the Department of State to provide more information on Hong Kong authorities restricting émigrés’ access to their financial accounts in their hometown, including the government-run Mandatory Provident Fund, a retirement pension scheme.

The department is required to submit an annual report to the Congress about the city as stated in the Hong Kong Autonomy Act enacted in 2020.

The commission also urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions on those involved in limiting Hongkongers’ freedom of emigration and prevent US-based financial institutions from complying with alleged requests from city authorities to withhold the retirement funds of their rightful owners.

A human rights organisation last month released a research report saying some financial service firms in the city had declined applications from thousands of Hongkongers migrating to Britain and Canada to withdraw their pensions early.

Since January 2021, Beijing and Hong Kong have stopped recognising BN(O) passports as valid travel and identification documents. Two months later, the MPF Schemes Authority stopped accepting the passport in applications for early withdrawal.