He also underscored the city’s strengths in a raft of other areas, from an independent judiciary and low unemployment and inflation rates, to vibrant education networks and zero tax on wine.

Finance chief vows to seize Apec opportunity to lure more US firms to Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s finance chief has struck an optimistic tone despite a slump in local stocks and property markets, telling Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and businesspeople that the city is a “place where you can make money and build your wealth”.

“Apart from starting a business within 24 hours, easy access to capital, excellent banking services, and what’s more, law and order – we are a safe city. For education, we are excellent,” said Chan, who earlier pledged to dispel “negative narratives” that might be keeping investors away.

“It is basically a place where you can make money, where you can save and build your wealth.”

Paul Chan (right) is greeted by Ethan Rosenzweig, a US protocol official, before an Apec reception. Photo: Handout

Meeting representatives from Silicon Valley start-ups, venture capital funds and private equity firms on Wednesday (US time), Chan said Hong Kong had been “through four difficult years” due to social unrest in 2019 followed by the pandemic, but now the city had fully reopened and welcomed business.

He pointed to a number of the city’s economic strengths, including gross domestic product growth of 3.2 per cent, a low unemployment rate of 2.8 per cent and inflation at about 2 per cent.

While local property prices have dropped by about 17 per cent since hitting record highs in September 2021, Chan suggested the adjustment was “natural”.

“Remember our property prices were extremely high, so they were still high even after going down by 17 per cent. It doesn’t pose any challenge to our banking system or the confidence of people in our economy, because there has been an orderly adjustment with a low transaction level,” he said.

“Given the high interest rates and the unfavourable economic situation in the past few years and the geopolitical tensions, that adjustment is natural. The outlook, I would say, is stable.”

The financial secretary, meanwhile, described the stock market as being “kind of a roller coaster”, having fallen by about 14 per cent since the end of last year but overall it was functioning in an orderly manner.

Noting that a task force had been formed to look at the stock market’s liquidity, Chan said the government was in the process of implementing some recommendations, including enhancing the city’s listing regime and mechanism.

He said that could make it easier for mainland Chinese capital to come to Hong Kong, and for more international issuers and quality companies from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe to choose Hong Kong for listings.

“I think both the property market and the stock market will be a lot more positive. But at the moment, [the situation] is stable and orderly,” he said.

Chan told the audience that the city had two main growth engines, financial services and innovation and technology, with the latter to focus on areas including artificial intelligence and data analytics, life and health sciences, and fintech.

He said that while Hong Kong had been a successful international financial centre for quite some time, its economic structure needed to be diversified so the city could better weather different cycles and be more receptive to external changes.

A new growth engine in the technology sector could provide more quality job opportunities for residents, he added.

“For people not interested in becoming a banker or venture capital or private equity investor, or becoming an accountant or a lawyer, they can choose to have an excellent career in the technology sector,” he said.

Chan also took the opportunity to tell attendees that the “one country, two systems” governing principle would be there for the long term, and the city operated under different economic and legal systems that distinguished it from the rest of China.

The financial secretary also highlighted Hong Kong’s favourable tax regime and education system, noting the city was home to 50 international schools that foreign businesspeople could enrol their children in.

“One more: if you like good food, we have over 200 Michelin-recommended restaurants. And we don’t tax wine, and are in fact a wine trading hub,” he added.

Chan is representing Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who is under US sanctions and said “scheduling issues” prevented him from attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit even though he received a personal invitation.

The finance chief joined the nation’s Apec delegation and on Tuesday greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping, who later met his US counterpart Joe Biden.