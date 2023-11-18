“We should therefore stay vigilant at all times,” he said, warning against the presence of “soft resistance”.

“I have a profound feeling, when interacting with guests from all over the world at different events, that Hong Kong must have a stable environment if it is to attract global investors,” Lee said at the first edition of the conference after a five-year hiatus following the protests and Covid-19.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Saturday told the 2023 Fight Crime Conference that violence seen during the months-long protests in 2019 could return at any time and the city must enact its own national security law by next year.

Hongkongers must stay vigilant to guard against people with “ulterior motives” and foreign forces trying to “sow discord” or bring back social unrest, the city’s leader has warned, underscoring that stability is needed to attract investment.

“Everyone who loves Hong Kong should take national security as the starting point in staying alert and guarding against those with ulterior motives or foreign forces who try to sow discord in the city,” he said. “We should object and refute any smear campaigns with ill intention [against Hong Kong].”

Lee said the national security law imposed by Beijing in the wake of the protests had achieved immediate results in ending the chaos, declaring Hong Kong was back to the “centre of the international stage” with its rebound in tourist numbers and return of mega events.

He also stressed the city needed to complete the legislation of its own national security legislation, as stipulated in Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, by next year to complement the Beijing-decreed law. The goal was spelled out in Lee’s policy address last month.

Speaking at a sharing session with the leaders and members of various district crime-fighting committees, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said it was necessary to change the attitude of some residents towards the Beijing-imposed law, which he said was every time it was mentioned.

He likened the security legislation to a vaccine which protected residents against disease.

“Behaviours that endanger national security are like the viruses and bacteria that we see everywhere, [and] the goal of the national security law is like a vaccine injection,” he said. “Our intent is not to hurt you, we just do not want you to fall sick or die.”

Lam emphasised that the national security law was “defensive” and not “offensive”.

“We are not targeting residents, we are targeting the external elements who are hurting the healthy survival of our society,” he said.

The conference on Saturday was organised by the Fight Crime Committee to provide a platform for its members, and those from the 18 district crime-fighting bodies, to exchange views on law and order. The high-level event was also attended by No 2 official Eric Chan Kwok-ki and security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung.