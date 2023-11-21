More positive steps needed to improve Hong Kong-US ties, sanctions have affected efforts to promote city, John Lee says
- Chief Executive John Lee says he despises the ‘unreasonable’ sanctions on him, describing the move as form of bullying
- ‘I hope that for the sake of economic development and regional cooperation, proactive actions can be taken to promote positive developments,’ he adds
More positive steps should be taken to improve Hong Kong-US ties, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has said, adding that the sanctions imposed on him by the country have affected efforts to promote the city.
City leader Lee on Tuesday also said he despised the “unreasonable” sanctions on him, but stressed that Hong Kong would play an active role in fulfilling the agreements struck between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden at the Apec summit in San Francisco last week.
“I hope that for the sake of economic development and regional cooperation, proactive actions can be taken to promote positive developments [between Hong Kong and the US],” Lee told reporters before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council.
During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Xi and Biden agreed to work together on the emerging field of artificial intelligence and controlling the drugs trade, while also resuming military-to-military communication.
Paul Chan Mo-po, the city’s finance chief, represented Lee at the Apec leaders’ meeting as the chief executive said he could not attend the forum due to scheduling issues despite receiving a personal invitation.
Calling the meeting between Xi and Biden a “positive development” in China-US relations, Lee pledged that Hong Kong would do its part to actively implement measures to aid progress.
‘Scheduling issues’ to keep Hong Kong leader John Lee from Apec summit in US
But trade involved two parties and any promotion or exchange required participation from both sides, Lee said, stressing that the US had greatly benefited from the trade surplus with Hong Kong and commercial activities would help both sides.
“We will put in a great effort, and if the other party acts unreasonably and resorts to bullying, the responsibility lies with them,” Lee said.
US official data shows the country’s goods and services trade with Hong Kong amounted to about US$56.2 billion in 2022, comprising US$38.9 billion in exports and US$17.3 billion in imports.
Asked if he had any confidence that the US sanctions on him would be lifted, Lee said: “I personally despise the so-called sanction, which is unreasonable and a form of bullying.”
“If sanctions are imposed on the chief executive, of course it will definitely affect government-to-government communication and to a certain extent it will also affect promotional activities,” he added.
Finance chief will tell ‘true stories’ about Hong Kong at Apec summit: John Lee
Lee said finance chief Chan had achieved three goals through the Apec meetings, which were promoting Hong Kong’s strengths and opportunities, building friendships and establishing positive relations between the city and other parts of the world.
The finance chief also had a four-minute chat with Xi on the first day of the leaders’ meeting last Thursday.
Upon his return to the city, Chan said he had updated Xi about Hong Kong’s economic and social situation, including steps taken to lure talent and companies, during their chat in San Francisco last week. Xi also cared about Hong Kong deeply, Chan added.