More positive steps should be taken to improve Hong Kong-US ties, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has said, adding that the sanctions imposed on him by the country have affected efforts to promote the city.

City leader Lee on Tuesday also said he despised the “unreasonable” sanctions on him, but stressed that Hong Kong would play an active role in fulfilling the agreements struck between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden at the Apec summit in San Francisco last week.

“I hope that for the sake of economic development and regional cooperation, proactive actions can be taken to promote positive developments [between Hong Kong and the US],” Lee told reporters before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council.

Chief Executive John Lee says he despises the “unreasonable” sanctions on him. Photo: Sun Yeung

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Xi and Biden agreed to work together on the emerging field of artificial intelligence and controlling the drugs trade, while also resuming military-to-military communication.