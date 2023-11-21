Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said officials were doing everything they could to get residents to vote in the coming district council election, but sidestepped a question on whether a low turnout could hurt the legitimacy of the revamped municipal-level poll.

Speaking ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting, city leader John Lee Ka-chiu also said the overhaul of the municipal bodies would help the government better understand people’s needs, calling on civil servants to serve as an example by going out to vote.

“We have been doing all we can to [encourage] people to come out to vote,” he said. “It will ensure improved administration of district affairs, resulting in good districts for us to enjoy.”

In a bid to get more people to take part in the poll on December 10, authorities earlier this month said they would set up two voting stations in Sheung Shui to ensure locals living over the border could get involved.

The government tasked the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau with taking the lead in ramping up election promotion efforts by working alongside the Information Services Department. Officials have also taken to social media to publicise the poll.