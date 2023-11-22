“President Xi cares very much about the youth of Hong Kong and Macau, and places high hopes and affection on them, as they are not only the hope of our future, but ‘new blood’ for the nation’s development,” Ding told the delegation.

Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang has pledged to support youth development in Hong Kong with more “concrete work”, including on study and job opportunities, starting up businesses and buying property, calling young people “new blood” for the nation’s development.

“The country will become prosperous when our young people are well-developed.”

Ding said more “concrete work” would be done to help young people in areas such as study, employment, starting up businesses and buying property.

“The central government attaches great importance to youth development in Hong Kong and Macau and will provide more convenient measures for them. I believe their ‘path of striving’ will get wider and smoother, and they will have a bright future,” he said.

The vice-premier said he was very happy to have the opportunity to meet and communicate with so many young friends, and “seeing their vigour and vitality made him feel that Hong Kong and Macau will have a better future”.

The top official also called on young people to tightly grasp the momentum of world development while gaining a deeper understanding of the long history, splendid culture and prosperous situation of the motherland.

He advised the visiting delegates to hone their strong qualities and abilities, cultivate deep national feelings, and always be prepared to take on important responsibilities for the development of the country.

Ding said that since 2012, Hong Kong and Macau leaders had attached great importance to youth development, while Beijing also had a lot of initiatives in supporting them to work and learn in mainland China.

The trip was co-organised by the Hong Kong United Youth Association, Beijing’s liaison office in the city and the city government, with the about 150-strong delegation spending five days in the capital.

The group includes lawmakers Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, Johnny Ng Kit-chong, Duncan Chiu, Nixie Lam Lam and Kenneth Leung Yuk-wai, as well as table tennis star Doo Hoi-kem and Hong Kong Xiqu Association co-founder Diana Tse Hue-yin.

Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang also recently addressed a Hong Kong forum in a pre-recorded video. Photo: Sam Tsang

Xia Baolong, who leads the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and the city’s Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing also attended the meeting.

The delegation earlier met Shen Chunyao, chairman of the legislative affairs committee of the country’s top legislative body.

This was the first time Ding met a Hong Kong delegation in person since becoming vice-premier last October.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for semi-official Beijing think tank the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said Ding’s appearance underscored his leading role on Hong Kong affairs, aside from the president.

Meeting such a delegation also indicated that Beijing attached great importance to the circumstances and future faced by young people, and served as a reminder for the Hong Kong government to pay attention to youth issues, he added.

“Only by doing a good job in national and patriotic education as well as providing young people with a good environment for growth and development can Hong Kong have prosperity and stability, and national security can be guaranteed,” Lau said.

In September, Ding addressed an audience in a pre-recorded video at the opening ceremony of a two-day forum in Hong Kong on the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi’s flagship infrastructure investment project.

That gave the clearest sign that he was the top leader in charge of the Communist Party’s Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, the de facto highest decision-making body for the two cities.