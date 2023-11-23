Hong Kong hosting Gay Games shows openness, mainland Chinese professor says, but fellow Basic Law Committee member urges city to uphold traditional values
- Renmin University’s Han Dayuan tells forum that sporting event helped show openness and tolerance, values integral to ‘one country, two systems’ policy
- But lawmaker Priscilla Leung argues discussions on same-sex marriage can ‘tear apart Hong Kong society’
Hong Kong hosting the first Gay Games in Asia shows the city’s tolerance and openness, a leading mainland Chinese legal scholar has said, underlining that the values are integral to the “one country, two systems” governing principle.
But Priscilla Leung Mei-fun challenged the remarks made at a legal forum on Thursday by fellow Basic Law Committee member Han Dayuan, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing.
“Any discussion on gay marriage would tear apart Hong Kong society with an impact that could be worse than the enactment of the Basic Law’s Article 23,” she said, referring to the city’s own national security legislation the administration plans to enact before the end of next year.
But Leung, a local legislator, also told the Post that the Basic Law Committee – the body that advises Beijing on Hong Kong’s mini-constitution – might discuss same-sex marriage in future.
In his speech, Han told the audience that the hosting of the Gay Games in Hong Kong earlier this month showcased respect and equality towards the LGBTQ community.
“It provided a tangible expression of Hong Kong’s openness, diversity and inclusiveness, helping the international community to better understand the city.”
The Beijing scholar argued that Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability since its return to Chinese rule in 1997 could be attributed to the one country, two systems policy and the spirit of tolerance it embodied.
He added that any economic development required unleashing the creativity and initiative of various sectors, which came from “a diverse and enthusiastic consensus” on important topics.
“Under one country, two systems, equal, rational and free discussion on different issues helps to maintain social vitality and unite all patriotic forces,” he said.
Leung, taking to the stage right after Han, hit back by saying Hong Kong had always been very traditional regarding marriage and family, despite being a city where East met West.
“Upholding traditional views on marriage does not mean we are intolerant,” she said. “We are indeed inclusive.”
Leung was among a group of lawmakers calling for a ban on the Gay Games held at the start of this month, citing national security threats and the promotion of same-sex marriage.
Hong Kong shared the same traditional marriage values as the rest of the country, she said, arguing the city should not go against the nation.
“Hong Kong is able to significantly influence people in mainland China,” she said. “If we create a crack and undermine the traditional family culture, young people on the mainland will learn from it.”
Leung told the Post after the forum that she had to directly respond to Han’s speech to “safeguard traditional Chinese values”, although she had not planned to do so in her talk.
“It is possible that we will have another discussion within the [Basic Law] Committee in future,” she said.