Hong Kong hosting the first Gay Games in Asia shows the city’s tolerance and openness, a leading mainland Chinese legal scholar has said, underlining that the values are integral to the “one country, two systems” governing principle.

But Priscilla Leung Mei-fun challenged the remarks made at a legal forum on Thursday by fellow Basic Law Committee member Han Dayuan, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

“Any discussion on gay marriage would tear apart Hong Kong society with an impact that could be worse than the enactment of the Basic Law’s Article 23,” she said, referring to the city’s own national security legislation the administration plans to enact before the end of next year.

Professor Han Dayuan at a press conference in 2021. He says hosting the Gay Games helped an international audience better understand Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song

But Leung, a local legislator, also told the Post that the Basic Law Committee – the body that advises Beijing on Hong Kong’s mini-constitution – might discuss same-sex marriage in future.