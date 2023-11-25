Hong Kong’s constitutional affairs chief has stressed that unsuccessful candidates in the coming district council poll will not be considered as appointees to fill the 179 municipal body seats chosen by the city’s leader under the revamped electoral system.

The government was unable to consider contenders running for seats returned by the popular vote for appointments because the selection process was already under way, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai on Saturday said.

“We are searching for appointed district councillors at the same time, so we are not considering district council [candidates] who are running for election, as we won’t know who will win or lose,” he said on a television programme.

Under the government’s overhaul of the 18 district councils, 88 seats are decided by popular vote, 179 are appointed by the city leader, 176 spots are chosen by three area committees in each district and another 27 are held by ex officio members who are rural leaders.