A serial litigant lost a judicial challenge on Friday over a nomination requirement for hopefuls in the coming Hong Kong district council election introduced to ensure only “patriots” held office.

The High Court ruled against retired civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin, who argued the new rule that aspirants needed to win the backing of pro-Beijing community leaders to qualify infringed upon residents’ right to stand for election.

The December 10 poll will be the first district-level election without the pan-democrats’ involvement in almost four decades. Opposition members won a landslide victory in the 2019 poll following months of anti-government protests , but they were accused of putting politics above community work.

Beijing revised the electoral rules to install a “patriots-only” regime in Hong Kong following the enactment of the national security law in 2020. The city government also defended the changes as necessary to put the municipal-level bodies back on the right track of serving residents and prevent the councils from being used to promote separatism.

The overhaul slashed the number of directly elected seats and required candidates to first receive the blessing of three government-appointed district committees to be eligible to run.