Hong Kong litigant loses judicial challenge over new nomination rule for district council election hopefuls
- High Court rules against retired civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin, who challenged requirement that hopefuls have backing of Beijing loyalist community leaders
- Kwok’s lawyers earlier contended requirement was excessive and discriminatory against those lacking affiliations with district committees
The High Court ruled against retired civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin, who argued the new rule that aspirants needed to win the backing of pro-Beijing community leaders to qualify infringed upon residents’ right to stand for election.
Beijing revised the electoral rules to install a “patriots-only” regime in Hong Kong following the enactment of the national security law in 2020. The city government also defended the changes as necessary to put the municipal-level bodies back on the right track of serving residents and prevent the councils from being used to promote separatism.
The overhaul slashed the number of directly elected seats and required candidates to first receive the blessing of three government-appointed district committees to be eligible to run.
They suggested the rule effectively screened out hopefuls and restricted the free expression of voters’ wishes.
A senior counsel representing the government countered by highlighting what it saw as the “mischief” caused by the opposition.
He added the electoral system changes would ensure the proper functioning and effective administration of the city’s 18 district councils.