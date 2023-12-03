“Previously, candidates provided coach services for the elderly,” Tik said. “It was seen as compromising a fair election. It will be quite complicated to convince the public that the new arrangement is purely about providing convenience to voters.”

Lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen, who represents the social welfare constituency, said the new initiative was an “obvious” way to get more people to vote, noting that some centre operators felt pressured and worried about engaging in politics.

The Labour and Welfare Bureau revealed late Saturday night that about 80 per cent of the 215 centres applied for the lump sum amount to help people who frequented the facilities vote in the first election since the district-level bodies were overhauled.

The government will give community centres for the elderly HK$20,000 (US$2,560) to help voters take part in next Sunday’s district council election in Hong Kong, prompting a welfare sector lawmaker to raise questions over pressure to increase the turnout rate.

He added that NGOs could find themselves in trouble if residents misunderstood that centres were supporting particular candidates.

He said the government should avoid forcing the elderly to participate, and provide more details for welfare groups, such as reminding them to stay impartial and clarifying responsibilities for possible misunderstandings.

Authorities on Sunday continued their weeks-long promotion efforts as Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu urged residents and civil servants to vote.

A poster inside an MTR station encouraging residents to vote. Authorities have taken every chance to urge people to cast their ballots. Photo: Elson LI

“The final mile of improving the electoral system is improving the local governance,” he said in his speech at an election promotion event organised by the labour unions of the disciplined forces. “It is crucial because it affects the lives of every resident.”

In recent weeks, government officials have released several videos promoting the poll, and taken every chance to urge people to vote.

The December 10 poll will be the first district-level poll after Beijing’s changes to the city’s electoral system to ensure only “patriots” rule Hong Kong.

Despite concerns raised by the sector’s legislature representative, Alice Lau Oi-sze, chief executive of the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon, said its two centres in Tsuen Wan and Wan Chai had applied for the funding.

She added the NGO had self-financed its help for the elderly in past polls, such as by sending staff and volunteers to accompany those with mobility issues.

“There isn’t any quota for us,” Lau said. “We are just here to help the elderly who are in need.

“We will continue our normal practice. We will not allow candidates to visit our centres … The Social Welfare Department has repeatedly reminded us that the subsidy can only be used for transport and manpower issues. We cannot provide food or presents.”

Volunteers involved in election campaigns would not be allowed to sign up to help the elderly voters to “avoid conflicts of interest”, Lau said, adding that the NGO would not recruit new people for the voting day.

The welfare group planned to use its HK$40,000 subsidy to book four specialised buses and pay staff to work on the public holiday.

Lau added that the two centres had assisted about 100 elderly voters in past elections, roughly 10 per cent of its users. She expected the figure to increase this year as more elderly people were weaker after being infected with Covid-19 and required help to get around.

A government letter, seen by the Post, sent to operators of the centres said the subsidy was intended to “encourage and facilitate” voting by the elderly and should only be used for that “designated purpose”.

The letter gave operators a week to indicate whether they wished to apply, which put the cut-off date at Thursday last week. It said the election was of “particular importance” as it would be the first citywide vote after the reform.

One NGO, which refused to be named, told the Post that the government had followed up with the group before the deadline.

The insider said the organisation did not question the civic duty of voting, but needed time to discuss internally as the initiative was laid out hurriedly and there were no clear instructions on how to use the money.

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, which represents more than 500 welfare groups, told the Post that NGOs were free to participate in the scheme and had not been put under pressure by officials.

The spokesman also said the Electoral Affairs Commission, an independent supervisory body, had provided clear guidelines for ensuring an open, honest and fair vote.