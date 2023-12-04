He said Hong Kong should devote itself to innovative development, accelerate the formation of a national innovation and technology centre, and eventually become a global hub for it.

“Taking the initiative to contribute to China’s modernisation process is Hong Kong’s constitutional responsibility,” Zheng told a seminar to mark Constitution Day.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office, said innovation, green development, and transforming the economy into an open and shared one were among key concepts for the country’s progress, which would serve as guidelines for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong should exercise its constitutional responsibilities by playing a part in the country’s modernisation, including supporting high-quality development, and passing a local national security law in a timely manner, Beijing’s top official in the city said on Monday.

The city should also coordinate development, vigorously drive economic transformation and lay a solid foundation with green and open mindsets, he added.

Zheng said safeguarding national security was the common obligation of all Chinese citizens as specified in the constitution. It was also a constitutional responsibility that Hong Kong had to fulfil, he said.

“National security is the foundation of national rejuvenation and the fundamental premise of China’s modernisation,” he said.

He told Hong Kong to steadfastly apply the national security law, lawfully punish acts and activities that endangered national security, and complete local legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law , the city’s mini-constitution, in a timely manner.

Zheng said by doing so Hong Kong could create a favourable environment to secure development opportunities, and attract entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to invest in new industries in the city.

Article 23 requires Hong Kong to enact its own laws to also outlaw theft of state secrets, as well as ban foreign political organisations or bodies from conducting political activities in the city and local political organisations or bodies from establishing ties with foreign counterparts.

The seminar, attended by various dignitaries, was held to mark Constitution Day. Photo: Sam Tsang

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said at the seminar that the “one country, two systems” governing principle was protected by the constitution and the Basic Law.

“The central government’s comprehensive jurisdiction over Hong Kong is the foundation of the city’s high degree of autonomy,” he said.

To fully safeguard Beijing’s overall jurisdiction, Lee said, the city would stick to the “patriots-only” principle of governance and actively cultivate a generation who loved both the country and the city as well as were capable of contributing to their development.

The city leader said the government was making every effort to complete local legislation on Article 23 next year.

The new legislation, together with the national security law, would form an effective legal system protecting national security and forming a strong protective shield for the city, Lee added.

During a panel discussion, Basic Law Committee member and lawmaker Priscilla Leung Mei-fun said the Chinese constitution was of paramount importance and she called for Hong Kong’s youth to learn it thoroughly to get a clear understanding of the country and the city’s future direction.

Another panellist, Nick Chan Hiu-fung, a Hong Kong deputy to the National People’s Congress, said the constitution could dispel biases and fallacies which were often seen in the current digital age, where the dominance of Western countries prevailed.

Separately, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said at a flag-raising ceremony that the government had been working on multiple levels to establish a comprehensive legal education system in Hong Kong.

It would ensure the public, particularly young people, had access to accurate information and cultivate their awareness and respect for the rule of law, he said.