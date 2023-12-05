“A fugitive’s blatant disregard of police bail terms and [decision to jump] bail show that the fugitive is completely devoid of integrity,” Lee told reporters before the weekly meeting of the key decision-making Executive Council.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday did not confirm whether “repentance letters” and an educational trip to mainland China were part of Chow’s bail conditions to allow her to leave the city to study in Canada, but said the incident showed how “some” residents underestimated the national security threats in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow Ting’s decision to jump bail and flee the city has disappointed those who “try to afford leniency”, the chief executive has said, noting police will “consolidate experience” over their handling of the case.

“The attempt to put forward excuses and to deceive and win sympathy is a complete disgrace,” he said. “It shows that the fugitive is a liar, a hypocrite.”

Chow, 27, was allowed to leave Hong Kong for Canada in September to study for a master’s degree. While the activist was required to report to police this month as part of a national security case, she revealed on social media on Sunday that she would not return.

According to the former student leader, among the conditions to retrieve her passport were handwritten “letters of repentance” expressing regret over her past political activities and a patriotic day trip to Shenzhen accompanied by police officers.

Lee acknowledged there were “lenient treatments” offered, but did not confirm details of Chow’s bail terms, saying that he would leave that to the law enforcement agencies as details of the case would be treated as evidence.

Chief Executive John Lee say some Hongkongers still underestimate the ongoing threats to national security. Photo: Sun Yeung

“The police attempt to give lenient treatment has resulted in complete deception,” said Lee, adding police would “consolidate experience” to ensure effective protection of law and order, without providing details. “I believe those involved who try to afford leniency must find this utterly disappointing.”

The city leader argued that some Hongkongers were still underestimating the ongoing threat posed by foreign forces to national security, as he slammed those who committed the crime of collusion for “betraying” residents.

“They have not stopped,” he said. “Hong Kong must not forget the pain that we all had despite the fact the wounds of the 2019 riots and violence have somehow healed. But the pain should remain in our memory.”

He also reaffirmed a pledge to complete local legislation for Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, which would expand the scope of national security offences in addition to the Beijing-decreed security legislation imposed in 2020.

Chow was detained in 2020 over an alleged plot to collude with foreign forces by calling for sanctions on Hong Kong. While she was not charged, her passport was temporarily confiscated by police.

Additional reporting by Harvey Kong