A senior Beijing envoy in Hong Kong has lauded the city’s potential to contribute to legal sector cooperation with countries in Asia and Africa, praising a locally based regional arbitration centre as an example of national efforts to boost ties with the continents.

Fang Jianming, deputy commissioner of China’s foreign ministry arm in the city, also said on Tuesday that hosting an annual forum for the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO), the parent organisation of the regional centre, would open up new avenues to work closely with countries.

“The establishment of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre is an exemplary example of China’s legal cooperation with Asia and Africa,” Fang said in a speech during the event’s opening ceremony. “It is also a cornerstone for rule of law and cultural exchanges between Asian and African countries.”