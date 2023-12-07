Hong Kong’s No 2 official has hit back at global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service’s move to lower the credit outlook for the city, saying it is part of a United States-led smear campaign to curb China’s national development.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki told a radio programme on Thursday that it did not make sense to downgrade the outlook to negative from stable over issues with mainland China’s economy.

“Everyone can tell that these ratings by foreign companies like Moody’s have always been smearing Hong Kong, in my opinion,” he said.

Eric Chan says Moody’s credit outlook downgrade is part of a smear campaign led by the US. Photo: Jonathan Wong

“Everyone knows that the mainland economy has a big effect on a lot of countries, it trades with the entire world, not just Hong Kong. Are you going to downgrade the outlook for the rest of the world? This does not make sense.”