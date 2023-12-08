A force insider said two uniformed officers would be posted to each voting station on Sunday and dozens of teams comprising five to six personnel each would carry out patrols in vehicles in each police region.

The deployment accounts for more than a third of the 33,288-strong force. During the Legislative Council election in 2021, 10,000 officers were dispatched, while 7,000 were mobilised for the chief executive poll last year.

About 2,500 officers, including plain-clothes detectives and personnel from the Police Tactical Unit, will be mobilised in each of the five police regions being policed to prevent any potential disruptions at more than 600 polling stations, according to sources from the force.

Hong Kong police will deploy up to 12,000 officers across the city on Sunday to boost security for the revamped district council election, the Post has learned.

The source said he believed several of these quick response teams would respond within minutes if there was a disruption, such as a dispute, at a polling station.

“Officers from the elite teams such as the Counter Terrorism Response Unit will also carry out high-profile patrols at other locations, such as railway stations and infrastructure facilities,” he said.

Hundreds of auxiliary officers would also be deployed in each of the regions to carry out election-related duties as well as normal policing to support personnel from the patrol subunits, according to the insider.

He said the large-scale deployment was necessary since there were more than 600 polling stations and also because of recent incidents involving the confiscation of 30kg of chemicals capable of producing explosives and the arrest of two men found with anti-government fliers

Another source said officers from the cybersecurity units had been assigned to monitor online chat groups and social media platforms to check for any signs of illegal activity during the coming election.

He said while there was no intelligence indicating that anyone was planning to cause trouble, it was important to be prepared.

“We have to prepare for the worst-case scenario and guard against any possible attacks and disturbances during the election day,” the insider said.

He stressed that police needed to ensure that there were enough officers ready to take swift action to stop any trouble and make sure the elections run smoothly.

The insider said officers would be equipped with stab-proof vests while on foot patrol and other equipment, such as pepper-loading guns and anti-riot gear, would be kept in the police vehicles.

Authorities decided to include the vests as part of their protective gear after an officer was stabbed outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay in 2021 on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule.

Banners, videos and fairs urging residents to take part in the election on Sunday have popped up across the city in recent weeks. Photo: Elson Li

The sources revealed some of the officers involved would carry out patrols in vehicles around the polling stations at about 10pm the night before the poll, with the full team ready as early as 7am on Sunday.

Police on Wednesday said the following on their website: “In order to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of this election, police will carry out random and high-profile counterterrorism patrols at important infrastructure and densely populated areas.

“They will be prepared for any situation and work together to safeguard our wonderful community.”

The election is the first since the municipal-level polls were overhauled in line with Beijing’s principle that only “patriots” should be in charge.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai told a radio programme on Wednesday that spirits were high ahead of the coming poll.

“The atmosphere is very good,” he said. “Promotions in the past were sensationalised and opponents would attack each other. This does not happen any more.”

He added drawing voter support through improper ways was strongly discouraged, adding that candidates should focus on competing based on their election platforms.

“We want to change our election culture,” he said.

He reiterated that the government would not estimate the size of the turnout as it could be affected by many factors, adding that it should not be seen as a measure indicating whether residents support the election.

“Casting a vote of course indicates support, but not voting does not necessarily mean that residents do not support the election,” he said. “They may have reasons for not voting.”

The government earlier said that it would give a thank you card to those who cast a ballot, but some wondered if the card could be used as a proof for certain voters, such as civil servants, to show they have voted.

In response, Tsang said the concerns were “over-speculation” as the cards were similar to those sent out during Christmas and New Year to thank voters.

“Some said civil servants should show the card as a proof,” he said. “We did not even think about it. We should not overspeculate.”

But Tsang added that civil servants should support government policies and practice their civic responsibilities, though whether they voted or not was their private decision.

Additional reporting by William Yiu