A Hong Kong appellate court has endorsed a final attempt by jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and six former opposition lawmakers to overturn their convictions for taking part in a banned march during the 2019 anti-government protests

The Court of Appeal decided in a judgment handed down on Friday that the seven opposition figures, including veteran democrat Martin Lee Chu-ming, could take their complaints to the top court on a point of law of “great and general importance”.

The appellants argued the police ban on the march on Hong Kong Island in August 2019 was an excessive restriction on their freedom of expression and assembly, and that their involvement could be excused in a criminal trial.

Mr Justice Andrew Macrae, vice-president of the Court of Appeal, stressed it was bound by a 2005 Court of Final Appeal ruling which upheld the constitutionality of a notification scheme requiring protesters to obtain police approval to stage demonstrations.