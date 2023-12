Mr Justice Andrew Macrae, vice-president of the Court of Appeal, stressed it was bound by a 2005 Court of Final Appeal ruling which upheld the constitutionality of a notification scheme requiring protesters to obtain police approval to stage demonstrations.

The appellants argued the police ban on the march on Hong Kong Island in August 2019 was an excessive restriction on their freedom of expression and assembly, and that their involvement could be excused in a criminal trial.

The Court of Appeal decided in a judgment handed down on Friday that the seven opposition figures, including veteran democrat Martin Lee Chu-ming, could take their complaints to the top court on a point of law of “great and general importance”.

A Hong Kong appellate court has endorsed a final attempt by jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and six former opposition lawmakers to overturn their convictions for taking part in a banned march during the 2019 anti-government protests

But the bench found it was arguable that a 2021 landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court might change how the legality of prosecuting an unauthorised assembly offence was assessed.

The Supreme Court ruled by a majority that if authorities had violated a protester’s basic rights, a statutory defence of lawful excuse could be established.

Macrae said that judgment was not binding on the local courts but was nonetheless a “persuasive” decision.

The Court of Appeal noted the same contention also appeared in other local proceedings, including an appeal by the Department of Justice against the acquittal of jailed activist Chow Hang-tung in a case of incitement to take part in an unauthorised assembly.

But the three presiding judges declined to offer their blessings on a prosecutors’ appeal which sought to restore the seven’s earlier convictions related to a separate charge for organising an unauthorised demonstration, which was previously quashed.

The court also rejected a request by Lai to cover the legal costs of the proceedings after finding he had brought “obvious” suspicions on himself and “led the prosecution to think the case against him was much stronger than it in fact was”.

Both parties are required to seek the top court’s approval for a final appeal regardless of the Court of Appeal’s decision, meaning prosecutors still have a chance to renew their application before the highest judges.

The seven were among nine opposition figures convicted in a 2021 trial of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly that began as a lawful gathering at Victoria Park on August 18 in 2019

District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock imposed jail sentences of eight to 18 months on Lai, the founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper , and three former opposition lawmakers: Lee Cheuk-yan, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and Cyd Ho Sau-lan.

Martin Lee, ex-legislators Albert Ho Chun-yan and Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee were handed suspended jail sentences.

Former politicians Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, who received 10 months behind bars and a suspended jail sentence, respectively, did not file an appeal.

The appeal court upheld the seven appellants’ convictions for the participation charge, but found insufficient evidence they had organised the unlawful procession.

All nine accused have completed their respective sentences, but Lai, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan, Leung Kwok-hung and Au remain behind bars for alleged offences under the Beijing-imposed national security law