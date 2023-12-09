“There are still some anti-China disrupters looking for opportunities to sabotage the administration’s governance and we’ve been watching out for these people,” he told a TV programme. “If there are people who use soft resistance to deliberately smear, defame and spread rumours about the election, we’ll tackle them seriously.”

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai on Saturday said officials were keeping an eye out for any potential disruptions, a day ahead of the first district council election since the municipal bodies were revamped earlier this year.

Under the overhauled system, the city’s 4.3 million registered electors can vote for those vying to fill 88 of the 470 seats. The city’s leader chooses 179 aspirants, with local committees selecting another 176 and 27 spots going to rural leaders.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang says officials are keeping an eye out for any potential disruptions to the district council poll. Photo: Jelly Tse

But some pundits have raised concerns that Sunday’s election could suffer a low turnout, despite a government promotion drive to get voters casting their ballots.

The minister on Saturday called for vigilance, pointing to the Independent Commission Against Corruption’s arrest of a man on Monday for allegedly discouraging others from voting.

“We will be vigilant to ensure the election will run smoothly and in an orderly manner,” he said.

The constitutional affairs minister also joined Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu for an inspection of a polling station in Heng Fa Chuen on Saturday morning, with the city leader urging Hongkongers to get out and vote on Sunday.

“The staff there have reminded us that voters should only stamp one tick on their ballot papers otherwise they will be invalid,” he said. “I have full confidence in Sunday’s election … I call on electors to cast their votes tomorrow.”

The district councils were overhauled to align with Beijing’s “patriots only” policy direction and cut the proportion of directly elected seats from more than 90 per cent of spots to less than 20 per cent.

The government had called the revamp necessary to “depoliticise” the municipal-level bodies, which were accused of putting politics above community work.

Election hopefuls are also required to secure the backing of nominators sitting on local area committees, with no opposition contenders securing enough endorsements to run in the coming poll.

The city also rolled out an “Election Fun Day” on Saturday that included outdoor concerts, sport activities, drone shows, exhibitions and fun fairs, as well as free-entry to public museums.

The string of activities is part of the government’s push to incentivise people to stay in Hong Kong over the weekend for the election, rather than departing for destinations such Shenzhen.

The Post observed about two dozen people lining up outside the Museum of Art just two minutes before it opened at 10am, as some 14 people waited to buy tickets at the Space Museum.

Among those at the Museum of Art, retiree Jack Chan said he and a friend were taking the chance to visit the special exhibition on Italy’s Uffizi Galleries.

But the 60-year-old said the promotion efforts could do little to encourage residents to vote, even if the drive encouraged them to stay in Hong Kong over the weekend.

“The candidates are not people we want to vote for,” he said. “It’s better off to appoint all of them to save public money.”

Chief Executive John Lee (centre) visits a polling station in Heng Fa Chuen on Saturday morning. Photo: Facebook/@John KC Lee

Office clerk Kim Ting said she was unaware the government had waived entry fees for the art museum to encourage voters to show up on Sunday, adding that her decision to visit the other venues depended on whether they had interesting exhibits, rather than the cost.

“Whether an exhibition charges isn’t the point,” she said. “If I’m interested in the topic, I’ll go. I won’t waste my time if I’m not.”

The office clerk said she had no plans to vote on Sunday because she felt the current batch of candidates had only made themselves known just before the election.

“They’re unlike my previous district councillors, who were more present and had a history of working in the community,” she said. “Even when I wasn’t too involved, I would still recognise them.

“Now these new hopefuls will ring your doorbell and the overwhelming promotion of the election is actually rather disturbing.”

Public notary Vincent Auyeung said he was pleasantly surprised to see entry fees waived when he brought his two daughters, aged 4 and 7, to the Science Museum. The 36-year-old added that he was unaware of the promotion drive.

“I have decided to vote tomorrow,” he said. “Whether there are free entries will not affect my decision to vote.”

Auyeung also said authorities might struggle to convince families to stay in Hong Kong this weekend, adding that he occasionally travelled to mainland China with his children because the shopping malls there had better facilities for youngsters.

“The facilities for children in shopping malls on the mainland are much bigger and newer than what we have here at the Science Museum,” he added.

A Post check of Google data showed the search traffic for the term “district council” in the first week of December was one-tenth of the level for the week of the last such election in November 2019 amid the anti-government protests that year.

A record 71 per cent of Hong Kong’s registered voters took part in the past poll.

Tsang on Saturday stressed that Beijing had not set any key performance indicators (KPI) for the coming election.

“There is no hard KPI being imposed by Beijing but, of course, they are concerned about the election,” he said. “Beijing simply wants to see us perform our job well to allow people to live and work in peace and contentment.”