LIVE
Hong Kong /  Politics
LIVE

Hong Kong district council election: city leader John Lee casts ballot in ‘patriots-only’ poll, urges public to vote with turnout at 3% in first hour

  • City’s 4.3 million registered voters can head to any of more than 600 polling stations to decide 88 of 470 seats on the 18 councils
  • Election is first since municipal-level bodies were overhauled to align them with Beijing’s principle that only ‘patriots’ should be in charge

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:46am, 10 Dec, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:46am, 10 Dec, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive John Lee and his wife Janet Lam Lai-sim vote at the polling station at Raimondi College in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive John Lee and his wife Janet Lam Lai-sim vote at the polling station at Raimondi College in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
INTRODUCTION

This blog has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing.

Hongkongers trickled into polling stations as the city’s first “patriots-only” district council election began on Sunday morning.

The city’s 4.33 million registered voters can head to any of the more than 600 polling stations open from 8.30am to 10.30pm to decide 88 of 470 seats in the new councils. The geographical seats are being contested by 171 candidates.

The election is the first since the municipal-level bodies were overhauled to align them with Beijing’s principle that only “patriots” should be in charge. The city’s leader will appoint 179 councillors, and 2,532 members of district committees will decide another 176. Rural committee chairs will hold 27 ex officio seats.

District council polls overhaul: Hong Kong’s latest step towards ‘patriots-only’ governance

11:39

District council polls overhaul: Hong Kong’s latest step towards ‘patriots-only’ governance

District council polls overhaul: Hong Kong’s latest step towards ‘patriots-only’ governance

Authorities have embarked on an unprecedented campaign to encourage voting, launching an intensive advertising campaign, organising a weekend outdoor concert and providing HK$20,000 (US$2,560) in subsidies to individual centres for the elderly to help cover the cost of transporting residents to polling stations.

But observers have suggested the absence of opposition candidates and many residents’ difficulty in understanding the changes to the election process could lower the turnout rate.

Reporting by Jeffie Lam, Natalie Wong, Lilian Cheng, Willa Wu, Kahon Chan, Harvey Kong, Jack Deng and Sophie Chew.

Hong Kong politics

Hong Kong district council election |

Hong Kong society