In his new role as chairman of Our Hong Kong Foundation, the city’s biggest think tank, the 58-year-old businessman and politician is on a mission to tell “good Hong Kong stories” to the world.

“A big American firm also told me that with the national security law, officials could check its data centre at any time. This kind of misperception is really killing Hong Kong.”

“Some friends inquired if they had to bring burner phones when visiting Hong Kong to avoid having their phones tapped,” he told the Post in an interview. “This is totally ridiculous.

Bernard Chan, chief of Hong Kong’s biggest think tank and a former top government adviser, has first-hand knowledge of what people outside the city have been saying since Beijing imposed the national security law in 2020.

“I want to show the real Hong Kong to the world,” he said. “They have to see it to believe it.”

Chan, who was convenor of the influential Executive Council in the previous administration, took the helm at the foundation in September, succeeding its founder and former city leader, Tung Chee-hwa.

He conceded it would be a challenge to dispel Western concerns, misunderstandings and conspiracy theories swirling over the national security law and the coming Article 23 amid rising US-China tensions.

“We are facing unprecedented smearing and vilification,” he said. “The biggest challenge for us today is to let the world regain an understanding of Hong Kong. We need to tell Hong Kong stories well.”

He said he wanted the think tank to be a “do-tank” focused on action rather than empty talk.

“Taking advantage of our well-connected networks with the West, we want to steer the foundation into an influential advocate for Hong Kong and mainland China,” he said. “We are committed to performing this international role, and we want to do it well.”

Chan was confident about being an international advocate for Hong Kong, to rebuild relations with the West, especially the United States, although he was aware of how hard it might be.

The national security law bans acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The city administration is also pressing ahead with plans to introduce Article 23, a local version of the legislation, as required under the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

Chan said besides its ongoing research, the foundation would place more emphasis on producing videos about Chinese culture, innovation and people’s lives to show the world through its member organisation, the Academy of China Studies.

“From now on, we will also make productions and send them to the world to promote Hong Kong and mainland China to give people overseas a deeper understanding of our country,” he said.

Chan said he discussed his vision for the foundation with Beijing when he led a delegation there in late October and held a 2½ hour meeting with Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.

“Director Xia really agreed that we should strengthen our international role,” he said. “He entrusted us to live up to our name to reunite different parties in the community. We are actually on the same page on the foundation’s development directions.

“Growing US-China tensions are a great pity because both countries are beneficial to each other in many areas such as trade and financial investment. Our foremost task is to build up a trusting relationship and communication channel with the world to tell good Hong Kong stories.”

Founded in 2014, the foundation has three units. The first is focused on policy research and advocacy on issues such as housing, culture and environment, the second deals with publishing a book series on Hong Kong’s history, and the third promotes traditional Chinese culture through the Academy of China Studies.

Chan was unanimously endorsed to take over as chairman from his predecessor Tung, who assumed an honorary role amid concerns over his health.

He was the youngest member on the board, dominated by members in their 70s, and entrusted with injecting innovative ideas and energy into the foundation.

Chan said the foundation faced the challenge of raising about HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) to complete the HK$800 million Hong Kong Chronicles project in 2027.

The multiple book series covers 7,000 years of Hong Kong history, with extensive coverage of social and cultural developments. The first volume in Chinese was published in 2020, and the English translation appeared last year.

“The Jockey Club has sponsored half of the funds with the foundation having raised HK$300 million so far,” Chan said. “I need to work hard to raise the remaining amount.”

He stepped down as convenor of the Exco in June last year when former city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor ended her five-year term. Chan is a vice-chairman on the board of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.