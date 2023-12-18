Hong Kong’s leader will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Monday afternoon to provide updates on the political and economic situation of the city during his second duty visit to Beijing, the Post has learned.

Sources said the meeting would take place hours after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met Xia Baolong, the head of the revamped Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, in the morning at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Lee embarked on the four-day trip on Sunday, his first visit to the capital since Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs was restructured to report directly to the Chinese Communist Party instead of the State Council.

The head of the revamped Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Xia Baolong (left) and city leader John Lee leave Tamar after meeting with officials from local and foreign chambers in April. Photo: Jelly Tse

Ding Xuexiang, the country’s executive vice-premier who fronted the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Works, would also meet Lee at some point during the trip, sources said.