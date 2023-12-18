Hong Kong’s John Lee ‘to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang on Monday afternoon’ as part of second duty visit to Beijing
- City leader John Lee will provide updates on political and economic situation of Hong Kong in meeting with Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, according to sources
- Lee will see Xi and Li hours after meeting Xia Baolong, head of revamped Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, insiders say
Hong Kong’s leader will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Monday afternoon to provide updates on the political and economic situation of the city during his second duty visit to Beijing, the Post has learned.
Sources said the meeting would take place hours after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met Xia Baolong, the head of the revamped Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, in the morning at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.
Lee embarked on the four-day trip on Sunday, his first visit to the capital since Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs was restructured to report directly to the Chinese Communist Party instead of the State Council.
Ding Xuexiang, the country’s executive vice-premier who fronted the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Works, would also meet Lee at some point during the trip, sources said.
Other sources earlier told the Post that Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis development plan and national security would be high on the agenda when Lee meets state leaders.
The city leader told the press he would be reporting on the district council election to top officials. The poll had a turnout of 27.54 per cent, marking a historic low since Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Hong Kong’s John Lee ‘to discuss Northern Metropolis plan, security’ in Beijing
Lee’s duty visit comes as slow consumption and external uncertainties have posed challenges for the city’s post-pandemic recovery, with authorities expecting a budget shortfall of more than HK$100 billion in the financial year ending March.
During Lee’s maiden duty visit to Beijing last December, Xi praised him for leading Hong Kong in a “courageous and pragmatic manner” and said Beijing would support the city’s efforts to pursue extensive international cooperation.
In a separate meeting, then Chinese premier Li Keqiang told Lee to further integrate the city into the nation’s development and improve the well-being of residents.
The chief executive is expected to meet leaders of various government ministries on Tuesday. He will wrap up his trip on Wednesday afternoon.