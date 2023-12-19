“Very simply, without national security, discussions about improving people’s livelihood and developing the economy are just empty talk,” he said on Tuesday before the weekly meeting of the Executive Council, the city’s top decision-making body.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki called on the elected councillors to fully implement the “patriots administering Hong Kong” principle while ensuring the municipal-level bodies served as non-governmental organisations for consultation and district services.

Hong Kong’s incoming district councillors should make national security a top priority or else discussions about improving the economy and people’s livelihood are just “empty talk”, the acting chief executive has said.

Chan is serving as the acting chief executive until Wednesday as city leader John Lee Ka-chiu is in Beijing for his second duty visit.

Acting Chief Executive Eric Chan has called on the elected councillors to fully implement the “patriots administering Hong Kong” principle. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The government on Monday delivered two lectures to the incoming district councillors, during which they were briefed by Chan and Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen on district governance and new guidelines to monitor their job performance.

Chan also urged the district council members to make efforts to connect with residents and gauge their views to effectively explain and promote government policies to ensure smooth implementation.

“The overall goal is to effectively carry out district governance, continuously enhancing a sense of security, satisfaction and happiness among residents,” he said.

“I have great confidence that the new district councillors can serve as a bridge between the government and residents, further improving the effectiveness of district governance.”

District officers, civil servants who will chair the district councils in the 18 localities of the city, would also meet with the incoming councillors, to brief them on their areas of focus and explain their job responsibilities in detail, according to Chan.

The 470 office holders will take oath under the supervision of Mak on January 1 next year, and their inaugural work meeting will take place in the first week of the month, with the findings and agenda to be reported to the Steering Committee on District Governance that Chan heads by the district officers.

During Monday’s lectures, the new district councillors were also briefed on the performance monitoring guidelines the government set to evaluate whether they effectively carry out their duty.

Campaign supporters rally for their candidate at North Point during the District Council Election on December 10. Photo: Sam Tsang

The job performance guidelines, which will take effect from January 1, require the community workers to attend at least 80 per cent of the general meetings each year, submit an annual work report and give notice if they plan to leave the city for more than 48 hours.

Asked if the requirements were too harsh, especially for those who had held various public posts, Chan said they were standard for district councillors who were genuinely committed to serving local communities.

He explained the rules were devised after many councillors who had won seats in the 2019 district council election had engaged in actions that undermined the municipal bodies, such as skipping meetings, speaking foul language or even disrupting the proceedings of meetings.

Chan added the aim of the guidelines was to provide a framework to deal with any unacceptable or irresponsible behaviour from district councillors.

“In such cases, we will have a solid basis and can handle the situation according to established guidelines. We are also confident that these guidelines will not create any pressure on the vast majority of district councillors today,” he said.