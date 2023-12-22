Political organisations played a key role in bringing the community together, as well as reflecting a new atmosphere of “loving the country and loving Hong Kong”, Xia told the newly appointed and elected district councillors, who attended the session remotely. They are set to take office in January.

The senior official’s remarks at a closed-door seminar in Beijing marked the 10th anniversary of the semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies think tank.

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), on Friday called on the councillors to promote good governance, saying the city’s judiciary would carry forward the rule of law with impartiality and a “fearless” spirit.

Beijing’s top official overseeing Hong Kong affairs has urged the city’s incoming district councillors to set aside personal interests, work for the country’s unity and greater good and act as a bridge in the two-way communication between the authorities and people.

“In the face of national interests and the overall interests of Hong Kong, the interests of any individual, enterprise, school, agency or organisation are minor interests and must all be subordinated to the greater interests of the country, nation, and Hong Kong,” Xia said.

“It is necessary to achieve great unity under the banner of ‘loving the country and loving Hong Kong’ … to drive the great unity of the whole Hong Kong society and form a strong synergy in telling the successful story of the implementation of ‘one country, two systems’.”

He also said that the new district councils, the first under the “patriots-only” principle adopted this year, would be a new start, urging councillors to prioritise serving the community.

The overhaul, which slashed the number of directly elected seats to less than 20 per cent, had drawn the lowest voter turnout of 27.54 per cent on record since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Newly appointed and elected district councillors are urged to promote good governance. Photo: Facebook/ John Lee

Xia heads the office overseeing Hong Kong affairs which was revamped earlier this year, reporting directly to the Chinese Communist Party instead of the State Council.

Xia, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang were among the senior officials who heard Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s annual report on the city’s development on Monday. Lee, as well as other top city officials, was also present at Friday’s remote session.

Xia on Friday also urged all society sectors to support the legislation of Hong Kong’s own national security law, Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

“[They] have to make concerted efforts to fill the loophole of Hong Kong’s national security so that the city can focus on developing its economy with ‘light packs’,” he said.

Xia added that Hong Kong legislators should continuously improve their competencies in political participation and play a greater role in good governance. He also described the judiciary as “the guardians of Hong Kong’s rule of law”. He said the courts would preserve the “golden brand” of Hong Kong’s rule of law with a spirit of fearlessness, impartiality and selflessness.