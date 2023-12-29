Hong Kong opposition activist Agnes Chow’s parents ‘questioned by police’ after she jumps bail
- Police invite Chow’s mother to Tai Po police station to assist with investigation, source familiar with case says
- Agnes Chow, former student leader and founding member of now-disbanded political party Demosisto, failed to report to police under bail conditions
Parents of Hong Kong opposition activist Agnes Chow Ting have been questioned by police after the 27-year-old failed to report to the force as part of her bail conditions following her departure to Canada, the Post has learned.
A source familiar with the case said police invited Chow’s mother to Tai Po police station on Friday to assist with the investigation as she was the guarantor of the activist’s bail.
Both her parents came to the station and were expected to leave at around noon on Friday, the source added.
Police on Thursday strongly condemned Chow, a former student leader and founding member of now-disbanded political party Demosisto, for failing to report to them under conditions imposed by the force’s national security unit.
The force also warned that fugitives would be “pursued for life” and “should not have any delusion” that they could evade legal liability by absconding from Hong Kong.
Chow, currently studying for a master’s degree in Toronto, earlier this month angered Hong Kong and central authorities when she said on social media she would never return to the city.
Hong Kong police hit out as activist Agnes Chow fails to report under bail terms
A police source earlier said that a cash bounty could also be offered for Chow’s capture for failing to report to officers.
The force has so far offered HK$1 million (US$128,000) bounties on 13 opposition fugitives accused of violating the Beijing-decreed national security law, drawn up to outlaw acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
Hong Kong-based family members of the wanted activists have been detained for questioning after the police announcements.