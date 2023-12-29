Parents of Hong Kong opposition activist Agnes Chow Ting have been questioned by police after the 27-year-old failed to report to the force as part of her bail conditions following her departure to Canada, the Post has learned.

A source familiar with the case said police invited Chow’s mother to Tai Po police station on Friday to assist with the investigation as she was the guarantor of the activist’s bail.

Both her parents came to the station and were expected to leave at around noon on Friday, the source added.

Agnes Chow, a former student leader and founding member of now-disbanded political party Demosisto, giving a media interview in December. Photo: Kyodo

Police on Thursday strongly condemned Chow, a former student leader and founding member of now-disbanded political party Demosisto, for failing to report to them under conditions imposed by the force’s national security unit.