Hong Kong can expect more shake-ups in its political, legal and environmental scenes in 2024, with national security set to remain in the spotlight amid several ongoing high-profile trials and new legislation, while a garbage levy and much more are also on the agenda.

The court will record Lai’s plea before hearing the opening statement from the prosecution, with witnesses to take the stand afterwards. The trial is expected to last about 80 days.

Three High Court judges will decide whether Lai’s conduct constitutes sedition and collusion with foreign forces for allegedly seeking international sanctions against local and national authorities and inciting public hatred during the 2019 social unrest.

London and Washington in December both called for the 76-year-old’s immediate release, with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron accusing the prosecution of being “politically motivated”.

The founder of now-defunct tabloid Apple Daily is considered to be the most prominent figure to be prosecuted under the Beijing-imposed national security law , which prohibits acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and foreign interference.

Verdict for trial of Hong Kong 47

A panel of three top judges are also expected to hand down a ruling as early as March for 16 opposition figures who pleaded not guilty of conspiring to subvert state power through an unofficial Legislation Council primary election in 2020.

The group face up to life in prison if they are found guilty of taking part in a “grand strategy of subversion” that allegedly breached national security legislation.

The other 31 out of the 47-strong group have already pleaded guilty to the charge and will go through mitigation proceedings this year before the judges issue a ruling.

Passage of Article 23

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has pledged to introduce local national security legislation required under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, before the end of 2024.

The legislation will supplement the existing Beijing-imposed law from 2020 and is expected to cover espionage, theft of state secrets and political activities conducted by foreign political entities.

While further details on the legislation, including plans for a public consultation, are not yet clear, security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung has suggested that Hong Kong’s definition of state secrets will differ from the mainland’s.

Hong Kong is set to press ahead with plans to introduce further national security legislation in the new year. Photo: Sam Tsang

Protesters appear in court five years on

In the nearly five years since Hong Kong witnessed demonstrations against a now-shelved extradition bill that turned into anti-government protests, police have made 10,279 arrests in connection with the incident and charged 2,910 of the group.

While proceedings for most of the related cases have closed, courts in 2024 are still contending with a backlog of trials and appeals, including those linked to mob violence at Yuen Long MTR station that took place on July 21, 2019.

Police chief Raymond Siu Chak-yee had suggested concluding all related cases by March 2023, but city leader Lee later ruled out setting any time frame as “unrealistic”.

The city’s appeal court will also hear the government’s second bid to ban “Glory to Hong Kong” through way of an injunction.

The song, composed amid the unrest, has been mistaken overseas for being Hong Kong’s national anthem at several high-profile sports events.

Waste charge from April 1

Hongkongers will start to pay for what they bin in April when waste charging comes into force. The scheme has been in the works for nearly 20 years and was first floated in a policy blueprint in 2005.

Under the policy, residents must pay to use rubbish bags, which are available in nine sizes and priced at 11 HK cents per litre. Oversized waste will be levied using paid labels.

The scheme will only be actively enforced after a six-month transition period, during which some residents will receive free bags.

But the cleaning industry has warned that residents may exploit garbage chutes at some buildings to dodge levies.

Advocacy groups have also raised concerns that people with disabilities will end up paying more as some used medical supplies cannot be recycled.

The city is set to get tough and charge for garbage disposal to reduce waste. Photo: Felix Wong

Taking a drive from Guangdong to Hong Kong

Private motorists from Guangdong province and Macau will have the opportunity to drive to Hong Kong under a quota scheme set to launch in 2024.

But the first phase will only allow drivers to park their cars at a facility near the border, with visitors to rely on public transport to travel further into the city.

Motorists must reserve one of thousands of spaces at an “automatic” facility at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

Transport minister Lam Sai-hung earlier said authorities had not set a timeline for expanding the scheme, citing concerns about the conditions of local roads.

But former leader Leung Chun-ying previously slammed the scope of the first phase and argued that Guangdong motorists should have road access to parts of Lantau Island to help boost tourism.

He also criticised city authorities for assigning an “economic” policy to transport officials.

Phased completion of Kai Tak Sports Park

The Kai Tak Sports Park, which forms the centrepiece of redevelopment efforts at the former airport site, is expected to be “completed in phases” by the end of 2024, one year ahead of the original target.

The main venue can hold up to 50,000 people and will host the iconic rugby sevens tournament from 2025 onwards. The local music industry also hopes the site can help attract mega pop stars after Taylor Swift and Coldplay skipped Hong Kong for their 2024 concert series.

Victoria Harbour in 2024 will also be the site of the E1 World Championship finale, the first-ever all-electric boat race, as part of efforts to attract major events and boost the city’s global profile.

The construction site for the Kai Tak Sport Park. Photo: May Tse

Hong Kong airport to use 3 runways

The local airport will finally operate three runways once a rebuild of the middle section is completed in 2024, helping the city boost flight traffic and ensure a recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

The Airport Authority said it expected a full post-pandemic recovery by the end of 2024, reporting flight movements and passenger traffic had reached 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Depleting government coffers

Hong Kong faces uncertain economic prospects for 2024, with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce predicting a full-year real gross domestic product growth forecast of 2.9 per cent, citing “external headwinds” such as weak global demand and high interest rates.

The city is also expecting another eye-watering deficit in the new year following tough conditions in the property and financial markets in 2023 that weighed on the government’s land sales and stamp duty income.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has predicted the shortfall for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, may exceed HK$100 billion (US$12.8 billion).

That would follow an estimated deficit of HK$139.8 billion in the previous year, the second highest on record.

Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves stood at HK$670.7 billion as of November 30, 2023, compared with HK$1.1 trillion in the same period in 2018.

Population boom or bust?

The new year will also serve as a waypoint for a raft of government measures to overcome past migration waves and a flagging birth rate.

City leader Lee’s administration has already introduced several measures to encourage families to have more children, such as a HK$20,000 handout for every newborn, and get a foot on the property ladder.

Hong Kong previously launched a series of drives to trawl for skilled workers, such as the Top Talent Pass Scheme. The government has already brought in more than 81,000 people under the various policies as of November, more than double its original target.

The general population stood at 7,498,100 in June 2023, up 2.1 per cent from 7,346,100 logged the year before, signalling a recouping of the decline recorded since 2020.