The planned “Night Vibes Tsim Sha Tsui” campaign, which may launch in early February, will feature lighting decorations on Nathan Road around Park Lane Shopper’s Boulevard, street performances and activities to boost consumption involving nearby stores and hotels.

Yau Tsim Mong District Council on Tuesday became the first of the 18 municipal bodies to convene a meeting with councillors assumed office the previous day after last month’s poll following Beijing’s overhaul of electoral rules to ensure “patriots ruling Hong Kong”.

A revamped district council has proposed organising a community version of the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign in the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui before Lunar New Year to boost the local economy.

“This venue is a traditional shopping area, so it is related to boosting the local economy,” Edward Yu Kin-Keung, district officer for Yau Tsim Mong, said at the meeting attended by 20 councillors.

Yau Tsim Mong District Council was the first of the 18 municipal bodies to convene a meeting. Photo: Eugene Lee

Under the revamped system, the Home Affairs Department’s top official in each district has been empowered to preside over the respective councils.

Yu, now also the chairman of Yau Tsim Mong council, said they were also planning to invite international artists to place large-scale heart-shaped balloon installations in the district before Valentine’s Day and the Lantern Festival, or Chinese Valentine’s Day, to attract visitors.

Authorities are hoping to employ a “government, business and civic” partnership model to encourage residents and tourists to spend money in the district, according to a document from the department’s Yau Tsim Mong District Office.

District councillors were largely supportive of the plan, but some expressed concerns over the flow of people and potential law and order issues.

“There is the issue of traffic, which could affect how easy it is for people to reach places or even result in them getting trapped,” said Michelle Tang Ming-Sum, who was elected under the District Committee constituency.

District councillor Wong Kin-san, of the same constituency, said hawkers he had spoken to on Fa Yuen Street and at the Ladies’ Market supported government initiatives to boost the economy, but it was important for authorities to introduce policies that would help increase their business.

Wu Huntang, operator of an accessories stall at the night market on Fa Yuen Street, said the proposed initiatives seemed to only benefit one area rather than the entire district, urging the government to organise activities in a wider area.

The 40-year-old said he expected business to be bad during the Lunar New Year holiday, as people were likely to head overseas or to mainland China.

“We do not dare stock up on too many products, I really do not know what the situation will be like at Lunar New Year,” he said.

Councillors have proposed a “Night Vibes Tsim Sha Tsui” campaign, which may launch in early February. Photo: Eugene Lee

Another stall operator, a 47-year-old man surnamed Guok, said the planned measures would not boost his business, pointing to the weaker economy and people’s desire to travel elsewhere.

Council member Chris Ip Ngo-tung, who represents South Yau Tsim Mong, said Tuesday meeting was a “new experience”, adding that efficiency had improved with Yu as chairman.

“In the past, there were more political arguments or people speaking just so they could speak,” he said. “In this new district council term, there does not seem to be this issue.”

Ip, who lost his bid for re-election in 2019, also said the performance of the first-time councillors was good and that they were eager to speak at the meeting.

The electoral overhaul, which occurred after the opposition camp’s landslide victory in 2019, drastically reduced the number of directly elected seats and screened out all opposition hopefuls in the December poll.

The revised system reintroduced appointed members, with the chief executive selecting a portion of the municipal bodies’ members, some of whom were political newcomers.

The election in December saw a record-low turnout of 27.5 per cent despite the voting hours being extended to midnight due to a technical glitch.