District councillors have once again been given permission to vote on behalf of their colleagues at meetings after the government endorsed the practice, with the minister in charge of the politicians expressing confidence that the power will not be abused.

Secretary for Home Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen on Saturday said the rule, which had been dropped by 16 of the 18 district councils in the previous four-year term, would not encourage absences given the new requirement of 80 per cent of attendance at meetings.

“The restored rule does not mean it has to be used,” she told a radio programme. “It’s there just in case district councillors might be ill and can’t make the meetings, but would like to express an opinion. They could appoint someone else to vote for them.”

Secretary for Home Affairs Alice Mak says the reinstated rule will not be abused, despite noting that some councillors only met the minimum attendance requirement in the past. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

In the past, some members had “vanished” after being elected to the municipal-level bodies, Mak said, noting that at least three councillors only turned up to meetings for 15 minutes once every four months - the previous minimum requirement.