A mainland Chinese media outlet earlier quoted provincial party chief Huang Kunming as saying he hoped Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong would continue to guide and support measures that improved the “hard connectivity” of infrastructure and “soft connectivity” of systems within the bay area.

But officials at the meeting did not go into extensive details about the proposals, the insider said.

A source who was briefed on the matter told the Post on Friday that the meeting would lay the groundwork for Beijing’s further deliberations on connectivity proposals, including the return of a multiple-entry visa scheme for Shenzhen residents to Hong Kong and discussions on extending service hours at border crossings for festive breaks.

Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong and the Chinese Communist Party chief for Guangdong province have agreed to make boosting cross-border connectivity a “main priority” in the wider effort to link the city and the rest of the Greater Bay Area, the Post has learned.

Liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong was among those at Thursday’s meeting, joining Huang, Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong and other top officials from the province, according to the report.

The exchange focused on “deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong cooperation” and “pressing ahead with the Greater Bay Area development”, referring to Beijing’s plan to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities into an economic powerhouse.

“This meeting mainly discussed the broad directions and laid down the frameworks … Both parties agreed that pushing for better ‘hard connectivity’ and ‘soft connectivity’ within the bay area is a top priority,” the insider said.

The Post learned on Thursday that the talks between Hong Kong and mainland officials had touched on bringing back the multiple-entry visa scheme for Shenzhen residents before Lunar New Year, in a bid to boost the financial hub’s sluggish economy.

The source on Friday said the proposal and another one to extend service hours at border checkpoints over major holidays fell into the category of “hard connectivity” and were discussed in the meeting.

“This year will see coordinated developments that demonstrate stronger synergy … More measures will be launched to make sure the people and goods flow even more smoothly,” the insider said.

The source said the proposals still needed the go-ahead from the party’s Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs. Led by Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, the group is the country’s top decision-making body for Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

Beijing would also gather views from Hong Kong authorities, the country’s National Immigration Administration and several other central government bodies, the insider said.

The source expanded on the concept of soft connectivity, explaining that it referred to the compatibility of rules and regulations in Hong Kong and on the mainland.

According to the insider, the concept also covered easier customs clearance for large-scale scientific research equipment and opening up funds for the field to groups on either side of the border.

Guangdong provincial party chief Huang Kunming earlier expressed hope that Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong would continue to support measures that improved hard and soft connectivity within the bay area. Photo: Xinhua

“For Hong Kong, much more soft connectivity initiatives will land this year through the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone,” the source said.

The zone is divided by the Shenzhen River, with the Hong Kong side comprising 87 hectares (214 acres) and its sister section over the border accounting for 302 hectares.

Five of Hong Kong’s universities have already set up 10 innovation centres in the northern part of the zone.

The source added that Shenzhen’s side of the zone had a one-stop centre that offered 560 government services to companies and individuals operating across the border.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for Beijing’s semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, described the meeting as a “regular practice” for the liaison office as it played “a unique role” in coordinating between Hong Kong and central authorities.

“The significance lies in the high profile and great publicity, particularly indicating that both the central government and Guangdong are going to take significant measures to promote Guangdong-Hong Kong integration,” he said.

Tam Yiu-chung, who previously served as Hong Kong’s delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body, said the focus on connectivity signalled plans to ensure a smoother cross-border flow of people, capital and services.

“It is easy to resume the visa scheme, but how many cities should it cover, it still needs discussion,” he said. “But mostly it will go city by city.”