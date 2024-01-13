Just three days after the 72-year-old biomedical scholar announced his departure, Polytechnic University on Friday confirmed its vice-president of campus development and facilities Simon Wong Yuk-sun resigned and would leave in June without citing reasons.

A university chief needed more than academic excellence, they said, and ought to possess astute political acumen to navigate the turmoil to ease conflict and tensions.

Most university presidents in recent years had faced a range of political controversies during their tenure. While Tuan’s exit as university president will not be the first over the past few years, analysts said each case was different and was more a reflection of the city’s charged political environment and the radically changed demands of the job.

Tuan’s stepping down was not entirely a surprise for some as he had been a target for the pro-Beijing camp during the 2019 anti-government protests when he was accused of sympathising with student protesters.

Pressure on him mounted as the legislature passed a controversial bill last November to reform the university’s governing council, just months before he was starting his third term as vice-chancellor.

“It is never easy to hire a university head no matter now or before,” said Cheng Kai-ming, emeritus professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and a former pro-vice-chancellor of the university.

“But compared to the past, apart from dealing with the university’s academic development, its leader now also needs to tackle the external political pressure. This is the challenge they are facing.”

Speaking to the Post, Cheng said university heads in the city, as in other parts of the world, had to come to grips with rising political pressure in a changing society.

He argued that Tuan had taken some course of political action which threatened his academic leadership, he said, referring to the vice-chancellor’s approach to student protesters during the social unrest.

“He was faced with political conflicts and might be in a dilemma at that time. But he shouldn’t have taken any stance to resolve the dilemma,” he said. “He should have tried to make compromises, maintain the harmony of the campus and not to turn it into a battlefield of partisans.”

After the embattled vice-chancellor handed in his resignation on Tuesday, just a week into his new three-year term, Tuan said it was “an opportune moment” for the university to search for a new leader.

Micromanaging universities should not be the role of university councils John Burns, honorary professor, HKU

Politics also played a part in the exit of Peter Mathieson as HKU’s vice-chancellor in 2017, who left two years before his contract expired, to take the helm at Scotland’s Edinburgh University.

His premature departure followed years of tension and clashes between the university’s governing body and students amid allegations of political interference in academic freedom at HKU.

In 2021, Professor Wei Shyy, president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology announced he was stepping down about 11 months before his contract was set to end. But he did not give a reason for quitting or reveal what he intended to do next.

Professor Wei Shyy of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology was among the heads of tertiary institutions who departed early. Photo: Olga Wong

Tuan’s own predecessor, Joseph Sung Jao-yiu, left his post six months earlier than when his contract was due to end and even then had accepted a shorter tenure of three years in 2015, fresh from having to deal with students who protested during the 2014 Occupy demonstrations.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for Beijing’s semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said university heads faced greater difficulties to perform their jobs amid the highly politicised environment.

“It is inevitable for university heads to be embroiled in politics in Hong Kong amid the growing US-China tensions and the complex political environment in the city,” he said. “Some political forces may worry that university leaders have some political preferences such as about patriotism so they may exert political pressure.”

However, Lau said it was not difficult at all for Hong Kong to hire university heads with its good remuneration package. Government data showed the city’s university heads earned between HK$5.85 million (US$748,250) and HK$9.15 million in the 2021-22 financial year. But Lau advised the candidates to have the political acumen besides academic capabilities to deal with politics in the city.

“He or she should keep a good relationship with the government and should have the political skill to push for academic collaborations with mainland China as well as the West,” he said.

John Burns, honorary professor at the department of politics and public administration at HKU, said being a university head had become increasingly difficult due to a lack of trust between the authorities and institutions.

“Although university top jobs are not ‘poison chalices’, they are very difficult. They have become more difficult in recent years as Hong Kong has become increasingly polarised politically,” he said.

Peter Mathieson left HKU two years before his vice-chancellor term ended. Photo: Nora Tam

Burns argued that if universities were to develop and prosper, they needed sufficient autonomy to manage the institutions.

“The authorities are seeking more control of universities in Hong Kong in part through control of university councils … Micromanaging universities should not be the role of university councils,” he said.

“The relationship between the councils and university leaders depends on mutual trust … When trust breaks down these relationships fracture, which is not in the interest of anyone.”

Lawmaker Tang Fei, also the vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, said it was not difficult at all to attract top talent to take up the top post, citing that CUHK clinched the 38th spot in the latest world university rankings.

Tang said the city was not politicised at all, especially compared with when it was hit by social unrest. “No political pressure will be greater than that in 2019,” he said.

“The biggest challenge for university heads now is how to foster and win top talent in the global academic competition as every institution is fighting for talent now.”

Tuan had come under fire as lawmakers moved to overhaul the governing council by increasing the number of external members and the voting threshold for approving the appointment of the vice-chancellor. The council’s size was also cut from 55 members to 34. Tuan refused to attend any Legislative Council meetings about the amendment, citing illness.

A month after the overhaul was passed, vice-president Eric Ng Shu-pui, who signed a petition against the restructuring proposal and was accused of sending out a meeting agenda without the chairman’s consent, was fired with immediate effect last month.

Last October, HKU president and vice-chancellor Professor Xiang Zhang was also embroiled in controversy as the university council set up a five-member panel to look into misconduct allegations against him.

The allegations included inappropriate handling of donations from a mainland corporation, recruiting without bidding a headhunter from the United States to hire a pro-vice-chancellor in institutional advancement and a medical dean, and asking that the candidates have an American university background.

Zhang countered that his accusers had deliberately distorted the facts to discredit him and the university, which constituted “a serious defamation”.