The 76-year-old faces two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed national security law and a third conspiracy charge stemming from colonial-era sedition legislation.

Lai is accused of calling for international sanctions against authorities and inciting public hatred in the wake of anti-government protests in 2019.

Tuesday’s commentary described some politicians and media in the West as “despicable and shameless liars”, accusing them of misleading public opinion and undermining rights to a fair trial by glorifying Lai as an “upright media personality”, a “devout Christian” and a “fighter for freedom, democracy and human rights”.

“The devil is the devil. Paints cannot hide his ugly and ferocious face,” it said. “Those American and Western politicians and media have spared no effort to glorify Lai and demand justice for him loudly. Do they want to indicate that they are in the same league?”

An editorial by The Wall Street Journal last Friday slammed Hong Kong authorities for “criminalising Lai’s calls to uphold freedom and the rule of law”.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the trial as “politically motivated”, vowing his government had made it a priority to continue bringing the case up with Beijing. Lai is a British citizen.

04:03 Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai's high-stakes national security trial gets under way Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai's high-stakes national security trial gets under way

People’s Daily also took aim at Western politicians and media outlets for saying the proceedings were “unfair”, arguing the practice of trying national security cases without a jury was common among jurisdictions.

The newspaper defended a court decision to deny Lai bail.

In December 2020, he was briefly granted bail and placed under house arrest after being charged with collusion with foreign forces, with the court later revoking the decision and placing the media tycoon in custody.

The media tycoon has been detained for more than 1,100 days.

“When Lai was on bail, he frequently contacted foreign politicians and anti-China elements in Hong Kong,” the newspaper said. “He did not stop activities endangering national security at all.

“It is completely legal and reasonable to deny him bail. Haven’t those American and Western politicians and media understood the causal links?”

Sebastien Lai Sung-yan, one of the tycoon’s sons, last month met British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to lobby for the country’s help in securing his father’s release from prison.

People’s Daily pointed to the meeting and several others as a part of Western politicians’ effort to prevent Jimmy Lai from receiving a fair trial.