Hong Kong’s finance chief has ruled out the introduction of a controversial capital gains tax in the foreseeable future, pointing to the city’s economic conditions, as he also rejected suggestions on a departure tax.

In an interview with the Post, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po , who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said the introduction of a capital gains tax from selling assets was just a suggestion brought up during the consultation period of his February budget plan.

“During the consultation period, there were many people who had different opinions. As a responsible government, we must do our due diligence,” he said on Wednesday.

Chan said the government had not considered putting forward such a tax “now, or in the foreseeable future”, as it was not suitable for the city.