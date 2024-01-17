“This will help build awareness of safeguarding national security, strengthen the recognition of national identity, and enhance national confidence,” he said in a speech to the Hong Kong Federation of Journalists.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday appealed to the city’s journalists to promote the need to safeguard national security and deepen Hongkongers’ understanding of China’s history, culture and current affairs.

Hong Kong’s media should highlight China’s national development, tell stories about the city’s unique edge and combat “smears and attacks” from Western news organisations, the city’s leader has said.

He also announced the launch of a media alliance based in the Greater Bay Area to promote exchanges among media professionals from Macau, Hong Kong and Guangdong province.

Chief Executive John Lee (front row, centre) lines up with guests at a reception for the Hong Kong Federation of Journalists on Wednesday. Photo: Handout

The Greater Bay Area is mainland China’s plan to link Hong Kong , Macau and nine mainland cities together to create a global economic powerhouse.

Lee accused Western politicians and media organisations of “fabricating lies, spreading illusions, and smearing Hong Kong for their political interests”.

He said the west had portrayed Hong Kong as “a place without freedom”.

“In the face of these discredited individuals, Hong Kong’s journalists should unite, take the initiative and demonstrate professionalism,” Lee said.

“This will counter the smears and attacks against Hong Kong.”

He said reporters should highlight the city’s advantages, such as its international business environment and natural landscape, to “tell good Hong Kong stories.”

Lee added reporters should become a bridge between the government and the people, with reporting designed to help authorities understand public opinion.

He also underlined the government’s determination to complete the Article 23 legislation, Hong Kong’s home-grown national security law , this year.

Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, requires the city to pass its own laws to outlaw the theft of state secrets, as well as ban foreign political organisations or bodies from carrying out political activities in the city.

The legislation would also forbid city political groups from establishing ties with foreign political organisations or bodies.

Beijing imposed the 2020 national security law on Hong Kong to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the wake of public disorder the year before.

The city first attempted to pass Article 23 legislation in 2003, but it was shelved after half a million people took to the streets in protest over fears of possible restrictions on civil liberties and rights.