Hong Kong’s media should highlight China’s national development, tell stories about the city’s unique edge and combat “smears and attacks” from Western news organisations, the city’s leader has said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday appealed to the city’s journalists to promote the need to safeguard national security and deepen Hongkongers’ understanding of China’s history, culture and current affairs.

“This will help build awareness of safeguarding national security, strengthen the recognition of national identity, and enhance national confidence,” he said in a speech to the Hong Kong Federation of Journalists.