“The Arts Development Council has shown that they really have red lines themselves,” he said. “This has a very big impact on the industry’s creative autonomy.

Luther Fung Luk-tak, the federation president, on Friday said the decision by the Arts Development Council to pull support for the event after a row over controversial guests at the 2023 ceremony showed that “red lines” had been drawn for the sector.

The Hong Kong Federation of Drama Societies has demanded the city’s arts funding body retract claims the group damaged its reputation and revamp its complaints procedures after it cut funding for the city’s top theatre awards.

“The industry people are already living in fear. How can they not live in greater panic after the council made the allegations against us?”

Last year’s Hong Kong Drama Awards ceremony, held at the Kwai Tsing Theatre in the New Territories. Photo: Handout

Fung appealed to the council to clarify any concerns it had to dispel misunderstandings or the appearance of bias against the federation and retract its allegations that last year’s awards ceremony affected the funding body’s reputation.

“We don’t mind about the council drawing some red lines,” he said. “We all respect the [national security] law which was decided by our country.

“But we hope the council can be candid about what its red lines are so we can still communicate and have mutual trust.

“We are a group of people who love Hong Kong and our country.”

Fung insisted the council’s allegations had no basis.

“What we have done is lawful, reasonable and fair,” he said. “We have our own reputation and dignity too – we can’t accept unfounded allegations.”

The federation went on the offensive after the council on Wednesday said it had decided to deduct about HK$88,000 of the HK$441,700 (US$56,460) grant for the federation’s awards ceremony last June.

The council said the “unusual arrangements” for the show had damaged the funding body’s reputation.

The federation added that grants for this year’s ceremony had also been refused.

The shock news came in a letter dated December 8, which also said that, after a review of a video recording of the 2023 ceremony and “prudent consideration”, the council had decided not to pay the final instalment of the subsidy for the 2023 event.

The council added in another letter, dated January 12, that the federation had invited journalist Bao Choy Yuk-ling and political cartoonist Wong Kei-kwan, who uses the pen name Zunzi, to the ceremony and had moved away from its previous practice of inviting sector veterans.

Zunzi’s regular series of cartoons was axed by Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao last May after criticism from senior government officials.

Choy was the first journalist in Hong Kong to be found guilty of breaching the law over use of the government’s vehicle registry search system. The conviction, however, was last year quashed on appeal.

The council also accused the awards’ organiser of “generating buzz” to “draw attention from the public and the media” by including puns related to “red bridges” and “red lines” in the hosts’ scripts, which “implied a hidden meaning”.

It added that council members and government representatives had expressed concern over the ceremony’s content and presenters, as well as its theme of “courage”.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department said it would not sponsor a venue for the event based on the council’s findings.

A spokesman for the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said it supported authorities in ensuring public funds and resources were used properly.

But Fung countered that the two guests only expressed their emotions and questions, which had also been echoed by the industry.

“They were just expressing their voices,” he said. “Actually, the industry has openly requested the council clarify what their bottom lines are and what is lawful.”

Fung insisted the awards, the city’s most prestigious theatrical prizes, presented every year for more than three decades, would still go ahead in 2024, although there might be difficulties.

“We don’t beg for anything,” he said. “Although we are poor, we still have pride.”

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, the council chairman, said on Thursday the decision to cut part of the grant for the 2023 event was made to “minimise” the risk of breaking the national security law. He said the references to “red lines” and “red bridges” had caused concern.

Fok added the council’s assessment did not mean laws had been broken, but the body had a responsibility to be aware of risks.

The council had sponsored the annual awards ceremony for 24 years.