Sources said Beijing moved the deadline for providing the information from October 18 to January 31 after the Europeans last October asked for clarification.

Beijing made the request last September in a letter to all consulates from the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in the city.

European consulates in Hong Kong have joined forces to ask Beijing to explain its reasons for requiring details of all locally employed staff, including their names, home addresses and passport numbers, sources have told the Post.

The request did not appear to cause concern for many Asian consulates, and the Post has learned that a significant number of Asean member countries had either already complied or were expected to meet the new deadline.

The US consulate in the city has declined to say whether it will comply with Beijing’s request for details of staff recruited in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse

But some Western diplomats said they faced a difficult choice between defying the request – which could create problems in their relationships with Beijing – and providing information they preferred not to reveal.

They added they were also worried the requirement could make it harder for them to recruit staff from Hong Kong.

Documents seen by the Post showed the commissioner’s office had written to all consulates and the Office of the European Union (EU) and asked them to complete a set of forms, filling in detailed information on the Hong Kong residents they employed.

Beijing asked for their home addresses and the numbers of their identity and travel documents, as well for names and job titles.

Some diplomatic sources said the request was not unique, as Washington also asked foreign missions in the United States for information about their staff.

The US Department of State said foreign missions must inform it of all appointments, including that of “all locally employed staff and part-time employees, and members of their families”. This must be done within 30 days of the appointment.

A spokeswoman for the United States consulate in Hong Kong declined to comment on whether it would supply the requested information.

She said the consulate did not “share details of diplomatic correspondence”.

“Our review process of any requests made by host governments around the world takes into account international and local laws and prioritises safeguarding the rights and privacy of our employees,” she said.

It is not the first time that Beijing has rattled foreign missions in the city.

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry in 2022 asked for the floor plans of their rented properties, which caused controversy in diplomatic circles.

The latest request led the EU diplomats to respond as a bloc. Multiple diplomatic sources, who asked to remain anonymous, said after the commissioner’s office letter arrived last September, EU member states took legal advice and decided not to hand over the information by the original deadline.

They added they had sent their joint letter to the office on October 19.

“We were not defying the request but seeking clarification on the rationale,” a European diplomat said. “Beijing said its request was in line with an international treaty, but we had doubts.”

Insiders said the office replied on December 11. It said the deadline had been moved to January 31, but did not elaborate on how its requirement was in line with the treaty or whether consulates that did not comply would face any consequences.

A second source said its legal advisers’ interpretation was that the information requested by Beijing went beyond the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which provides a framework for diplomatic relations among sovereign states.

He highlighted part of the convention which said the receiving state should be notified of the “full name, category and class” of all consular officers and the engagement of “persons resident in the receiving state as members of a consular post”.

European consulates on Friday were still were weighing their options with less than two weeks to the deadline.

“We have legal grounds for not complying, but we need to consider whether this might result in uncertainties in our relations with China, which would be undesirable,” one source said.

The insider said “a handful” of job applicants from the city had expressed reservations about how China would use the information requested.

Another European diplomat felt Beijing had made “a gesture of power” with its demand for the information.

The diplomat said Hong Kong authorities already had the personal information of all employees in the city who joined the Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme, although that did not mean the information could be shared, as there were privacy laws.

The EU has 27 member countries and about half have consulates in Hong Kong, including Germany, France and Italy.

A spokesman for the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau said it had noted Beijing’s request and would “continue to look into the matter”.

The Post has asked the commissioner’s office in Hong Kong for comment.

Additional reporting by Jeffie Lam